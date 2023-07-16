Nottingham Forest could establish themselves as a Premier League side by spending big on top talent from Europe, transfer insider Dean Jones suggested in an update to GIVEMESPORT.

Forest haven't been afraid to splash the cash since being promoted to the top flight last season and Jones is tipping the Nottingham-based outfit to be active in the market once again.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

Fresh from winning the Championship play-off final in 2022, Forest wasted no time in using their new-found Premier League riches last summer, eventually finishing the season with an outlay of £160 million (Transfermarkt).

Among the new arrivals were recognisable Premier League names, such as Chris Wood, Jesse Lingard and Dean Henderson, whose experience helped the Tricky Trees from avoiding relegation.

However, alongside the orthodox signings Forest made, there were also some eye-catching arrivals, with three-time Champions League winner Kaylor Navas arriving on loan from Paris Saint-Germain in January.

And now, ahead of their second campaign back in the Premier League, Forest are once again on the lookout for new talent.

One player linked with a move to the City Ground is promising defender Piero Hincapie - a long-time target of European regulars Tottenham Hotspur.

Rewind 12 months ago and Spurs, who were then managed by Antonio Conte, were reported to have been quoted £34 million by Bayer Leverkusen for the Ecuador international's services.

And it appears, according to further reports, that is the price Forest will have to shell out, should they succeed in bringing the South American starlet to the club this summer.

What has Dean Jones said about Hincapie to Forest?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones admitted Forest were keen on the defender and suggested he could transform the club's fortunes heading forward.

The reliable journalist indicated that Hincapie could be the sort of player Forest need to establish themselves as a Premier League regular and ensure they remain clear of the drop zone.

On the 21-year-old, Jones said: "There are three or four other Premier League teams that have had a look at this, over the past few months and even Tottenham did have a pretty good look at him at the turn of the year.

"So that's the level we're talking about and if Nottingham Forest want to immerse themselves in the Premier League and establish themselves, then a signing like this will go a long way towards doing that.”

What else is happening at Forest this summer?

Hincapie isn't the only player Forest are targeting in the summer transfer market, with Kelechi Iheanacho also linked with a move to the East Midlands outfit.

It's suggested by Foot Mercato that Iheanacho is the top target for Steve Cooper this summer, with Leicester City at risk of losing the attacker following their relegation from the Premier League.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that he expects Iheanacho to leave Leicester this summer, but questioned whether a move to Forest would be suitable.

Comparing him to current Tricky Trees man Emmanuel Dennis, Taylor hinted that Iheanacho doesn't have the consistency needed to cut it in the Premier League.