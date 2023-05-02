Nottingham Forest haven't ruled out the possibility of sacking manager Steve Cooper before the end of the season, journalist Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Cooper led the Tricky Trees to promotion last season and has endured a difficult maiden campaign as a Premier League boss.

Nottingham Forest manager news - Steve Cooper

After what has undoubtedly been a rocky season for the Welsh-born manager, the fact Cooper remains in a job at this late stage of the season comes as somewhat of a shock.

Rumours surrounding Cooper's sacking have hung over his head for the majority of the campaign, with reports as recent as April claiming his job was under threat.

Instead, Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has backed Cooper, even releasing a public statement in support of the 43-year-old coach.

However, with Forest currently inside the bottom three heading into the final straight, there are suggestions Cooper could still be shown the door at the City Ground.

What has Dean Jones said about Cooper and Nottingham Forest?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT today, journalist Jones revealed talks about Cooper's future were continuing to take place behind closed doors.

On the situation at Forest, Jones said: "Panic season is fully underway and with Leeds taking this bold decision over their set-up there will be aftershocks felt at other clubs around them.

“One situation that is very interesting is at Forest, where we know Steve Cooper's position has been spoken about on and off all season.

"They've been sticking by him but more than one good source has said to me that it would not surprise them now if Forest were to make a change in a bid to save their own season.

“They have been loyal up to now and the message has been that they will stick, but let's see. Cooper has credit in the bank that might save him, this is not an identical situation to the one Leeds were in, but there are issues recently that have really caused frustration in terms of trying to get vital points.

“Forest's run-in is easier than the one Leeds have - on paper at least - and if there is going to be a change then they can't leave it much longer. So it's squeaky bum time as there has to be absolute belief in Cooper doing this, otherwise it might be worth a gamble.”

Should Cooper be sacked by Nottingham Forest before the end of the season?

Having performed a minor miracle to get Forest promoted via the playoffs last season, it would only be right for Cooper to see out the campaign as manager.

That might mean Forest risks losing their long-awaited Premier League status in the process, but with four matches of the season left to play, it's difficult to imagine any new arrival outperforming Cooper at this stage.

The Nottingham-based outfit will rekindle their survival challenge with a crucial match against bottom-placed Southampton on Monday evening, before games against Chelsea, Arsenal and Crystal Palace make up the remainder of their season.