Nottingham Forest look to have been deterred in their original bid to land Eddie Nketiah from Arsenal earlier in the week - but they could go back in for the Gunners star in the coming days, with Ben Jacobs exclusively telling GIVEMESPORT that the Reds could go back in for his signature with a second bid as the window deadline comes over the horizon.

Despite boasting a decent record in the domestic cup competitions, the Lewisham-born star hasn't entirely set the world alight for the Gunners as they've aimed to break Manchester City's stronghold by beating the northern outfit to the Premier League title - and that could see him move on in the summer with Forest keen.

Nketiah Has Been Tipped to Leave Across the Summer

The Gunners star has been on the radar of various clubs

Nketiah has been linked with a move away from Arsenal throughout the window, with the likes of Crystal Palace, Wolves and Fulham all being linked with the star who Arteta has previously called a 'beast'.

Eddie Nketiah's Premier League statistics - Arsenal squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 27 =11th Goals 5 7th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 0.9 9th Shots Per Game 1.4 8th Match rating 6.53 16th

So far, clubs have failed to make his signature a reality due to Arsenal's asking price - as Marseille found out when they had a bid rejected for his services. But that could change yet in the final 10 days of the window, with Forest remaining in talks to sign the striker.

Jacobs: Forest Could Still Return for Nketiah

The striker is still a target for Nuno and his transfer team

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs stated that Forest could well go higher in their bid for the Gunners star - though their asking price will be higher than the one quoted for Marseille. He said:

"At the moment, from Arsenal's perspective, the price that they had for Marseille is not necessarily going to be the same price for a Premier League suitor. And remember, at the beginning of the window, Arsenal valued Eddie Nketiah to be worth in excess of £35million. "And, from Marseille's point of view, when they were in talks prior to walking away, they felt that a deal could be done even though it was too high for them for €30million. "Nottingham Forest have made an offer equivalent to that €30million or £25million, and it has been rejected, so now we'll wait and see whether or not Nottingham Forest are prepared to go higher."

Nketiah Could Be a Superb Signing for Forest

He would bring something different to the City Ground

Nketiah has shown some glimpses of quality for Arsenal, but the overriding feeling is that the striker is not up to the required standard at the Emirates Stadium. Just 19 goals in 116 top-flight games for the Gunners means that Nketiah has a ratio of less than one goal for every six games available.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Eddie Nketiah scored 16 goals in 17 games for England's under-21 side but only has one, goalless senior cap.

Chris Wood has been their out and out striker in recent months, joining on loan from Newcastle United in January 2023 before making his loan deal a permanent move at the start of last season. 14 goals was a decent tally for the New Zealander to have hit the ground running with, and his credentials at Burnley where he scored 49 goals in just 144 Premier League games for a lower-table side was nothing short of outstanding.

But if Nketiah can oust the former Leeds United man and Taiwo Awoniyi to force his way into the starting XI, he could hit the ground running and be an astute signing for the side from the east Midlands as they aim to avoid a relegation battle for the third season running under Nuno Espírito Santo.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 20-08-24.