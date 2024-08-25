Nottingham Forest are plotting a late swoop for Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma, and are eager to give the Dutchman another shot at the Premier League by offering a route to the City Ground, according to Football Insider.

Danjuma struggled in back-to-back loan spells at Tottenham Hotspur and Everton, scoring just two goals in 23 Premier League appearances for the two clubs. The Netherlands international has returned to Villarreal for the beginning of the new season, but is still expected to leave the La Liga side in the coming days.

Forest could facilitate a career revival for Danjuma, as the East Midlands outfit prepare an offer for the 27-year-old. It's understood that signing Eddie Nketiah from Arsenal remains the priority, although head coach Nuno Espirito Santo is keen on bolstering his attack further, as he looks to give his side the best possible chance of retaining their top flight status this season.

Tricky Trees Considering a Move for Danjuma

Forward has struggled in the Premier League previously

Initially earning a move to England in the summer of 2019, joining Bournemouth for a fee believed to be £13.7 million, Danjuma made just 14 Premier League appearances in his debut season, failing to score. However, an explosive 15-goal campaign in the Championship earned him a move to Spanish side Villarreal, where one good season has been followed by inconsistency, and an inability to establish himself as a regular in the team.

Subsequently, the Yellow Submarine loaned the Nigeria-born man out on two separate occasions, flattering to deceive at both Spurs and Everton. Now, he may be given a third opportunity to prove himself in England's top division, with Forest weighing up a last-gasp move for the player.

Football Insider report that while Nketiah is the priority for the Tricky Trees, Danjuma could also be targeted in the remaining days of the window. The former will be acquired to compete with the likes of Chris Wood and Taiwo Awoniyi, while the latter is seen as more of a wide option, possibly viewed as an alternative to the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi and Anthony Elanga.

It's said that Danjuma is open to a possible return to the Premier League, and is keen on a permanent switch as he looks for stability in his career after a turbulent couple of years. Forest have reportedly been admirers of the Dutchman for some time, and may finally now act on their long-term admiration after he has entered the final two years of his £50,000-per-week contract.

Danjuma's 2023/24 Premier League Statistics Appearances 14 Minutes Played Per 90 595 Goals 1 Shots Per 90 3.78 Expected Goals Per 90 0.5 Key Passes Per 90 0.63 Successful Dribbles Per 90 1.21

Nketiah Closes in On City Ground Switch

Arsenal want healthy sell-on clause in potential deal

As aforementioned, Forest are close to the signing of Nketiah from Arsenal, with the player having agreed personal terms ahead of a move. However, details over the payment terms are yet to be agreed, with the Gunners demanding a 'healthy' sell-on clause in a prospective deal.

The proposed fee for the striker is said to be around £30 million, while he's also expected to earn a wage similar to the purported £100,000-a-week he's currently earning at the Emirates. The Englishman netted six goals in all competitions for the north London outfit last season, although dropped down the pecking order after Christmas, and is thus keen on leaving for more regular game time.

All Statistics via FBref - as of 25/08/2024