Nottingham Forest could make a surprising move to sign a duo of players as they aim to create strong competition in an area of the squad at The City Ground, transfer insider Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Steve Cooper hopes to improve on the Tricky Trees’ return to the Premier League last term by steering the East Midlands outfit away from another relegation battle.

Nottingham Forest transfer news – Latest

Following the end of his loan spell from Paris Saint-Germain, goalkeeper Keylor Navas has left Nottingham Forest, having played a crucial role in keeping Cooper’s side in the Premier League last term.

This has left Forest with a shortage of options between the sticks after Manchester United loanee Dean Henderson returned to his parent club at the season's conclusion.

However, according to the Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils are prepared to sell Henderson permanently to Forest, who could cost the East Midlands outfit £30m.

But in recent developments, the same outlet claims Henderson could travel with Manchester United on their pre-season tour, with the Old Trafford outfit needing cover for the imminent signing of Andre Onana, with there even being suggestions Forest could pull out of a deal for the Red Devils stopper.

However, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT that it’s United’s intention to allow the 26-year-old to move to The City Ground as they search the market for a backup stopper.

Meanwhile, The Telegraph’s John Percy revealed last week that Forest also have Wolverhampton Wanderers number one Jose Sa on their shortlist after initial talks.

Wolves are said to be willing to sanction the Portugal international’s sale after signing the 30-year-old for around £6m in the summer of 2021.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook recently suggested to GMS that Sa could leave Molineux if a big offer arrived, hinting that a move across the Midlands could be on the cards.

And Jones has suggested that Forest could sign Henderson and Sa, as Cooper aims to bolster his goalkeeping department.

What has Jones said about Nottingham Forest?

When asked if Forest will look to sign just one of Henderson or Sa, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “Not necessarily. They could actually go after both.

“Forest have currently got a bit of a goalkeeping crisis within the club. For the start of next season, they need a goalkeeper pretty urgently.

“It’s interesting they are willing to go so deep on goalkeepers and create a position of genuine competition that will be as high as anywhere else in the squad. You rarely see something like that.”

What next for Nottingham Forest?

Goalkeepers aren’t the only order of the day for Cooper as Forest look to add reinforcements across the park this season.

Jones has recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that the Tricky Trees could establish themselves as a Premier League outfit with the signing of Bayer Leverkusen and Ecuador centre-back Piero Hincapie, recently linked with a £34m move to The City Ground.

And the transfer insider has also told GMS that Forest could push for the signing of Leicester City and Nigeria centre-forward Kelechi Iheanacho, who could be available following the Foxes’ relegation to the Championship last season.

Meanwhile, free agent Ola Aina is expected to sign a permanent deal at The City Ground, following his release from Torino this summer.

On top of this, Forest have agreed a £15m with Man Utd to sign Sweden winger Anthony Elanga, who is due to undergo a medical this weekend.