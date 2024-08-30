Newcastle United are running out of time to complete a deal for winger Antony Alanga with Nottingham Forest not wanting to sell, Ben Jacobs has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The Magpies were reported to be exploring a 'big money' move for the Sweden international, but a deal will be difficult to pull off before tonight's transfer deadline.

Ben Jacobs Confirms Newcastle Interest

Magpies looking to spend after Guehi deal collapses

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs revealed that Newcastle are eager to spend before the deadline having missed out on a deal for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi. The Magpies tabled a series of bids for the centre-back but ultimately failed to meet the Eagles' £70m valuation. Palace boss Oliver Glasner confirmed earlier on Deadline Day that Guehi would be staying at Selhurst Park.

Elanga is a long-term Newcastle target and someone they have revisited in the final hours of Deadline Day, but Forest's stance remains that they are not interested in selling. Jacobs told GMS...

"Anthony Elanga is a long-standing Newcastle target. He has been back on their radar in the final few hours of the window. Sources are cautioning that a deal can be done because Forest's position is still that they don't want to sell, and time is running out. But, in the absence of Guehi, Newcastle are looking at spending some of their money on a winger, which they wouldn't have done had Guehi ended up joining them."

Disappointing Transfer Window for Newcastle

Lack of major additions

Newcastle have been quiet in the summer transfer window and fans will wonder whether Champions League qualification is a realistic ambition considering the team hasn't significantly upgraded from last season when they finished in seventh place.

Sandro Tonali has come back into the side but he's the only major difference from last term's first-team, while free transfer Lloyd Kelly offers some welcome depth at the back. That perhaps explains why Newcastle have considered a last-minute move for Elanga who could provide some real speed on the flanks, but a deal seems unlikely at this stage.