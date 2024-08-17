Aston Villa could be set to lose Spanish left-back Alex Moreno before the summer transfer window comes to a close as, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Nottingham Forest are considering a loan move for the Spaniard.

At the time of writing, Unai Emery and his side boast three senior left-backs in the form of the ever-dependable Lucas Digne, new face Ian Maatsen and Moreno himself, which could leave the door ajar for the latter to make a move this summer.

Previously described as ‘sensational’, the former Real Betis and Rayo Vallecano man has been terrific for the Villans since singing in January 2023, totting up 48 appearances across all competitions for the Premier League outfit - but he could be set to leave Villa Park this summer, albeit temporarily.

Forest Eye Loan Move for Moreno

Spaniard weighing up his options

With game time at his current employers looking bleak with the new addition of Maatsen and Digne's reliable nature admired by Emery and Co, Moreno has been subject to interest from the Tricky Trees, who will be looking to evade relegation once again in the 24/25 Premier League campaign.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the ever-reliable Ornstein broke the news that Nuno Espirito Santo and Co were ‘considering’ whether to lodge a season-long loan offer to Aston Villa for the 31-year-old.

The Athletic's transfer insider insisted that Moreno has no shortage of suitors from all corners of Europe and, as a result, the Vilafranca Del Penedes-born ace is taking his time to explore and assess all potential options.

“Nottingham Forest considering move to sign Alex Moreno from Aston Villa. NFFC looking into season-long loan deal +31yo high among options. AVFC aware of admiration – also interest from across Europe & Spaniard considering options.”

In the full report, the transfer insider revealed that Turkish duo Besiktas and Galatasaray are both interested parties, while Nice, Villarreal and former club Real Betis all fondly admire the ex-Barcelona youth prospect.

Nottingham Forest themselves are eyeing a number of options in the market for the left-back position and Orstein has revealed that Moreno, largely thanks to his 'pedigree and availability', is among the top targets for the east Midlands-based outfit.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Moreno has plundered 24 goals and 31 across his 401-game career thus far.

Villa Poised to Beat Chelsea in Race for Joao Felix

Move to Villa Park is Atletico Madrid's preference

Emery and Co have been keen to strengthen their squad in an array of areas this summer as they prepare for the trials and tribulations of Champions League football after finishing fourth in the English top flight last time out.

Amadou Onana, the aforementioned Maatsen, Jaden Philogene, Samuel Iling-Junior are just a handful of the names that will don the Villa shirt in 2024/25 - but Emery is keen to snare Atletico Madrid outcast Joao Felix before the end of the month.

Joao Felix - Senior Career Statistics Club Games Goals Assists Yellow/Red Cards Atletico Madrid 131 34 18 20/1 Barcelona 44 10 6 5/0 Benfica 43 20 11 6/0 Chelsea 20 4 0 1/1

Amid interest from Chelsea, too, reputable journalist Ben Jacobs exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that Atletico Madrid would prefer to let the Portuguese magician move to Villa Park over Stamford Bridge thanks to the healthy finances involved.

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 17/08/2024