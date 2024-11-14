Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Corinthians striker Yuri Alberto, who is valued by the Brazilian outfit at £25 million, according to Trivela.

Alberto has enjoyed a prolific 2024, netting 26 goals in 53 appearances across the calendar year for the Timão, who currently sit in mid-table in the Brazilian Serie A, with five matches to play. This productive season comes after netting 15 times in the previous year, and thus the 23-year-old forward is attracting interest from European clubs.

While Corinthians' president Augusto Melo has publicly suggested that he isn't concerned about potentially losing his talisman, Forest are aggressively circling, looking to lure the number nine to the bright lights and the riches of the Premier League. Trivela report that Alberto may be attracted to the prospect of reuniting with former teammate Carlos Miguel, who joined the East Midlands side in the summer, and that £25 million could be enough to get the deal over the line.

Forest Eyeing Alberto

He's been in red-hot form in Brazil

Developing through Santos' academy in his home nation, after breaking into the first team, Alberto was snapped up by Internacional in 2020. Scoring 31 goals in 85 appearances for the Brazilian giants, the potent finisher earned a move to Europe, joining Russian side Zenit Saint Petersburg in January 2022.

Struggling in Russia, he returned to his place of origin just six months later, and has since developed into an accomplished centre-forward, described as 'extremely dangerous', leading the line for one of Brazil's biggest clubs. This has subsequently sparked interest from Forest, who are looking to exploit their connections in the South American market to add another highly-thought of talent to their ranks.

The Premier League club have acquired the likes of Miguel, Murillo, Danilo and Ramon Sosa in recent windows, most of whom have been roaring successes. With Trivela indicating that one of Brazil's best strikers could be available for as little as £25 million, it appears Forest are looking to add to their collection of gems from the continent.

While Chris Wood has been on fire so far this season, netting eight goals already, the Midlanders are weary that the former Burnley man is ageing, and see Alberto as a potential long-term successor. However, they may face competition for his signature from West Ham, Newcastle and Everton, who are all also said to be interested.

Alberto's Serie A Statistics 2024 Appearances 25 Goals 10 Assists 3 Shots Per 90 3.02 Expected Goals Per 90 0.32 Key Passes Per 90 0.85

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 14/11/2024