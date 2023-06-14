Former Premier League defender Romain Saiss has the credentials needed to be a possible Nottingham Forest signing this summer, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Moroccan centre-back previously enjoyed a successful six-year spell with Wolverhampton Wanderers, before moving to Turkish club Besiktas in the summer of 2022 on a free transfer, as per Transfermarkt.

Nottingham Forest news - Romain Saiss

Saiss is currently playing his football in Turkey for Besiktas, where he earns a reported £48,000-a-week, as per Spotrac, However, having already spent multiple seasons in the Premier League, the veteran defender could be tempted back to England, with Forest among the clubs linked with a possible deal.

Their interest in Saiss dates back to the recent January transfer window, during which the Daily Mail reported that the Premier League newcomers had made an inquiry into the availability of the defender.

A move never materialised on that occasion, but the club are expected to go back in for the player again during the summer window.

What did Dean Jones say about Romain Saiss and Nottingham Forest?

Jones explained that while Saiss does have the credentials to make him a good fit at Forest, they could face stiff competition for his signature from the likes of Everton.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said: "I think so. I mean, I don't think they will be the only ones interested in him. But the link makes sense, given his credentials, the fact he's available on the market.

"Everton have also been linked and Dyche will be looking to get a centre back through who has these sorts of traits as well. So definitely not going to be easy. But he seems to have a real intent to come back to the Premier League and Nottingham Forest would be very eyes open about that situation."

Why Romain Saiss is exactly what Nottingham Forest needs

As a side who have recently been promoted to England's top flight, accruing a core of players with Premier League experience is vital for the long-term future of the club.

While Saiss is perhaps not the flashiest of signings, what he does have is Premier League experience in abundance. Even more crucially, the 33-year-old knows what it takes for a team to punch above their weight, as he did in the past with Wolverhampton Wanderers, and do so for an extended period of time.

Given that Saiss appears to be keen on a move back to England, this deal would be beneficial for both parties concerned.