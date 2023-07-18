Nottingham Forest are edging closer to signing Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT when the signing could be completed by.

Henderson has been linked with a return to the City Ground having spent last season on loan with the Tricky Trees.

Nottingham Forest transfer news - Dean Henderson

Securing their Premier League survival with a game to spare last season, it's safe to say the big-spending tactics adopted by Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis paid off in the end.

The Nottingham-based outfit splashed close to £200 million on talent in the previous summer transfer window, as manager Steve Cooper looked to build a side capable of challenging in the top flight.

Eventually finishing the campaign four points clear of the bottom three, Forest look set to once again have a difficult season, with plenty tipping them to be among the relegation candidates.

As such, Marinakis is keen to reinvest the Premier League riches they banked last season in fresh talent ahead of the new campaign, with Henderson tipped for a move to the club.

That's according to The Manchester Evening News, who are reporting Henderson is creeping closer to becoming a Forest player once again.

A fee of £30 million is being touted by the outlet, as United look to cash in on the goalkeeper whose £100,000-per-week contract has two years left to run.

And as the deal becomes more and more likely, attention is now switching to when Henderson's return could be confirmed.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Henderson to Forest?

When quizzed on the latest update regarding Henderson to Forest, transfer expert Romano admitted the move was nearing completion.

On the 26-year-old shot-stopper, Romano said: “For sure United will bring in a new backup goalkeeper because the intention is to let Dean Henderson leave for Nottingham Forest in the coming days.

"There is still a conversation between United and Forest on the final fee.

"But I think in the end Henderson will become a Nottingham Forest player and they will bring in a new backup goalkeeper.”

What's next for Forest this summer?

Often active in the window, it's unlikely Forest shut up shop after securing Henderson's signature, with more incomings expected to come.

South American star Piero Hincapie is one man on their radar, with the former Tottenham Hotspur target said to be available for around £34 million this summer.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that it's the sort of transfer Forest need to be pulling off, should they wish to establish themselves as a comfortable Premier League side.

Elsewhere, as reported by NottinghamshireLive, Forest started the summer transfer window with left-back as one of their priorities, and the two-time European Cup winners are yet to sign a player in that position.

Renan Lodi, who had also spent last season on loan at the City Ground, recently put pen to paper on a switch to Ligue 1 outfit Marseille, ending any hopes of a Forest return.

Meaning Forest have been forced to look for alternatives, with Rangers star Borna Barisic emerging as a potential option for the Premier League outfit.