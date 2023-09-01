Highlights Nottingham Forest is set to announce up to four new signings before the transfer window closes.

PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangare and former Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi are potential additions to the club.

Nottingham Forest are also looking to offload players, with Brennan Johnson potentially moving to a Premier League team.

Nottingham Forest will be one of the 'busier clubs' in the final stretch of the transfer window and could be set to announce up to four arrivals at the City Ground, according to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook.

Nottingham Forest - latest transfer news

As per Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangare is set to join Nottingham Forest from the Dutch giants later today, as he stated on X: Excl. News: Ibrahim #Sangaré is a new player of Nottingham Forest! Contract until 2028. €30m transfer fee + add-ons! Bayern was never hot - as always reported!"

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that former Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi is said to be 'closing in' on a move to Nottingham Forest from Turkish giants Fenerbache, who will look to replace the Belgium international with ex-Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos.

Fenerbache are believed to be looking for a fee of £8 million to sanction Batshuayi's departure and several other targets are in the eyeline of Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper before Deadline Day reaches its conclusion.

Chelsea outcast Callum Hudson-Odoi is undergoing his medical ahead of his proposed transfer to Nottingham Forest and the Tricky Trees are believed to have beaten off competition from Premier League rivals Fulham to sign the 22-year-old, as per BBC Sport.

Nottingham Forest completed summer signings Player Fee Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla) Loan Chris Wood (Newcastle United) Undisclosed Anthony Elanga (Manchester United) Undisclosed Manni Norkett (Manchester United) Free transfer Ola Aina (Torino) Free transfer Matt Turner (Arsenal) £10 million Andrey Santos (Chelsea) Loan Murillo (Corinthians) £13.7 million Nuno Tavares (Arsenal) Loan All fees courtesy of Sky Sports News

What has Alex Crook said about potential Nottingham Forest incomings?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT about further additions at Nottingham Forest, journalist Crook has revealed that he has been given information to suggest around four players could arrive at the City Ground on deadline day.

Crook told GMS: "I got information on Thursday night that they are going to be busy. They expect two or three players to leave. I think probably Emmanuel Dennis will be one of those and Remo Freuler as well, but four in potentially. It's been a relatively calm summer at Forest compared to last year, but I know Steve Cooper felt they were a little bit light. There's still possibly Michy Batshuayi and Sangare as well. I think Forest are going to be one of the busier clubs."

Elsewhere, Nottingham Forest could part ways with Wales international Brennan Johnson, who is edging closer to a big-money move to a Premier League rival.