Highlights Nottingham Forest have been given a four-point deduction for breaching Premier League financial rules, dropping into the relegation zone consequently.

Forest have signed 45 players worth £250m, but have only made £5m in sales.

The Midlands club are expected to appeal the decision, using the sale of Brennan Johnson as a defence.

Nottingham Forest have been given a four-point deduction after breaching the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability rules (PSR), per The Guardian. Nuno Espirito Santo's side have dropped into the relegation zone as a result, and are now one point from safety.

A hearing into their Premier League PSR breach was held on the 7th and 8th March 2024. In January, the club were charged after admitting they had breached the rules for the assessment period ending 2022-23.

Along with fellow Premier League outfit Everton, Forest were accused of being in breach of PSR after signing a total of 45 players – worth nearly £250 million – and in return, made just £5 million back in players sales for the period they have been found guilty of.

Before their recent 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road, boss Nuno Espirito Santo addressed the situation, per BBC Sport, claiming their focus solely lies with matters on the pitch, all while he assured fans that the club will take care of the off-field issues.

"We're waiting and let's wait and see. We don't know when it could happen, but the club will take care of that. Football-wise, we just focus on the pitch. We don't know when it's going to come. I prefer the sooner the better."

Forest Breach of PSR Rules Explained

Under the current PSR rules, more commonly known as Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules, all sides in the Premier League cannot return losses greater than £105m over a three-season period.

The problem lies with Forest not being a Premier League club for the two seasons under review. As a result, their charges have accumulated from a combination of Football League and Premier League rules, which means they couldn't return losses greater than £61 million.

Back in November, Everton were docked 10 points – eventually reduced to six – for their breach of PSR rules after an independent commission found their losses accumulating to £124.5 million.

Thanks to their influx of fresh players since they were promoted from the Championship in May 2022, Forest have certainly breached that limit and, therefore, now face the wrath of dropped points, which means that they sit 18th in the top tier with 21 points from 29 games.

Premier League Bottom Five - Before and After Forest Points Deduction Position Team (Points) Team (Points) 16th Everton (25) Everton (25) 17th Nottingham Forest (25) Luton Town (22) 18th Luton Town (22) Nottingham Forest (21) 19th Burnley (17) Burnley (17) 20th Sheffield United (14) Sheffield United (14)

Forest Defend Themselves

Defence Based on Sale of Brennan Johnson to Tottenham

While Forest’s figures remain relatively unclear, the common understanding is that the Tricky Trees – who have leading sports lawyer Nick De Marco fighting their corner – have based their argument around the summer sale of Brennan Johnson.

The Welshman left the City Ground for Tottenham Hotspur in September – a move worth £47.5 million and, thanks to it taking place after the accounting deadline, Forest argue that selling Johnson at a later date earned them a higher fee.

According to The Guardian's report, an independent panel did not accept this as a defence, while Forest are likely to appeal with an announcement from the Premier League expected on Monday.

Forest are also building a compelling case that they were only in breach of PSR rules for a total of two months – between June 30, 2023, and September 1 of the same year. The two different time points reflect the time between them filing their official accounts and when they received their first instalment for Johnson's departure.

In fact, Forest believe they were acting in the spirit of the division’s set-in-stone rules by delaying his sale on the basis that they generated a higher fee for his signature. The Midlands outfit are expected to appeal the Premier League's decision.

Earlier in the summer transfer window, offers around the £35 million mark arrived in Forest’s inbox – but the two-time European Champions held out for their asking price and hence, were aligned with the PSR rules set by the Premier League chiefs.