Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Matt Turner is set to have a medical with Crystal Palace on Deadline Day, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed.

The Eagles are in need of another goalkeeper with Sam Johnstone joining Wolverhampton Wanderers and it appears they have sought a recruit in the Forest understudy.

Turner set to Join the Eagles

Late Deadline Day move

According to Romano, the South London side have now agreed a deal with Forest to sign Turner, with his medical due on Friday.

"Crystal Palace agree deal with Nottingham Forest to sign Matt Turner as new GK. He’s the replacement for Sam Johnstone who signed for Wolves. Medical today."

This comes after Wolves completed a £10m deal to sign England international Sam Johnstone from the Eagles on Deadline Day morning. Palace have wasted no time in bringing in a replacement and it's not surprising that Forest have been willing to part with Turner.

The American international drew criticism for his early performances at Forest and was not included on the bench during Forest's opening two Premier League fixtures, with manager Nuno Santo instead favouring new signings Matz Sels as his first-choice and Carlos Miguel as the back-up.

Turner was included on the bench in the League Cup clash with Newcastle, which now looks set to be his final involvement in a Forest matchday squad.