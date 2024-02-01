Highlights Nottingham Forest have agreed a fee for goalkeeper Matz Sels and he is flying in for a medical.

Forest's search for a goalkeeper led them to pursue Crystal Palace's Sam Johnstone, but their loan bid was rejected.

Now, Forest is focused on bringing in Matz Sels to bolster their goalkeeping options.

Nottingham Forest have agreed a fee for goalkeeper Matz Sels and the Strasbourg star is now flying in for a medical, according to Daily Mail journalist Sami Mokbel. The Midlands club have been on the lookout for goalkeeper during the January transfer window and it appears a deal for one is finally imminent.

Forest's goalkeeper search

Matt Turner was brought in as a deputy at the start of the season but has ended up as the default first-choice between the sticks for the Tricky Trees. The American shot-stopper has struggled to impress with a net expected goals conceded rating of -5.9. In other words, he's conceded almost six more goals than he should have at this point in the season, based on the quality of shots he's faced.

Forest had been strongly linked with a move for Crystal Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, who has the incentive of trying to boost his England chances ahead of the European Championship having previously made Gareth Southgate's squad. However, Forest had a loan bid turned down by the South Londoners and it appears they are now focused on bringing in Matz Sels instead.

Forest have agreed a fee for the Belgium international, who is now flying in for a medical. Sami Mokbel told his followers on X: "Nottingham Forest have agreed a fee with Strasbourg for goalkeeper Matz Sels. Now flying in for medical."

Matz Sels was previously at Newcastle

Sels' name may sound familiar to Premier League fans, because he's had a stint in English football before. The 31-year-old previously spent two seasons on the books at Newcastle United, although his time at St. James' Park didn't pan out too well.

Sels was brought in as Newcastle's new starting goalkeeper when they were relegated to the Championship in 2016. However, he only held onto the No.1 berth for the first few months of the season, before being dropped by Rafa Benitez after a fatal error in a draw with Aston Villa.

Sels failed to recover his spot in the team and at the end of the season returned to Belgium with a loan move to Anderlecht. Once that had run its course, he joined his current side Strasbourg in 2018.

Despite Sels' underwhelming stint with the Magpies, outside of English football he appears to be held in decent regard. He's part of the Belgium national team setup, has played in the Champions League and was a key player for the Gent side that won the Belgian top flight back in the 2014/15 season.

That all suggests solid pedigree, but whether it's enough to truly take Forest's goalkeeping department to the next level remains to be seen. It's still a long way shy of having Keylor Navas between the sticks at the City Ground.