Nottingham Forest are reportedly in "advanced talks" to extend Ola Aina's contract, according to The Athletic, with the Nigerian's useful contributions proving worthy of recognition.

Aina has become a key figure in Forest's defensive setup since his arrival in July 2023, when he signed an initial one-year deal. His performances have evidently impressed, prompting the Forest top brass to trigger a one-year extension last summer, keeping him at the club for the 2024/25 season.

Nottingham Forest Eager to Keep Aina Amid Interest

The 28-year-old would have had plenty of suitors

As per The Athletic, Aina’s potential availability attracted interest from other clubs last summer, but Forest’s decision to extend the deal kept suitors at bay. Now, with negotiations advancing smoothly, the club looks set to tie the player down at the City Ground for the long-term. Moreover, Aina's standout performances, which have earned him the mantle as the Tricky Trees' most improved player this season, are expected to justify a "significant pay rise" from his current £40,000 per week wage as well.

So far this term, the former Fulham and Torino man has provided key experience and quality to Nuno Espirito Santo's side, having made 12 appearances in the league, scoring one goal in the process. His efforts have played a vital role in Forest's unexpected climb to the top half of the Premier League table and the team's Portuguese custodian will be eager to maintain the feel-good atmosphere around the club for as long as possible.

Ola Aina's 2024/25 Premier League Statistics - Squad Ranking Metric Output Squad rank Appearances 12 =1st Goals 1 =3rd Passes into final 3rd 37 1st Progressive passes 50 1st Tackles won 17 1st Interceptions 16 1st

The midlands-based club's strong form this campaign denotes an impressive upturn, as the side only just escaped the clutches of Premier League relegation in the 2023/24 season. With players like Ola Aina among others at the best of their ability, there is an air of optimism for a strong league finish by the end of this term.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 24/11/2024