Nottingham Forest's frustrating hunt for a new striker this summer has led to their interest in Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush, with The Reds hoping to close a deal for a new striker before Friday's transfer deadline according to transfer specialist John Percy.

Marmoush, 25, has been linked with a City Ground switch amidst the closing stages of this summer's transfer window, following on from Nottingham Forest's frustrations in deals for Mexican striker Santiago Gimenez and Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah.

These problems have led to Forest looking into alternative options, with Marmoush being joined on the watchlist by Holland and Ajax striker Brian Brobbey.

The Egyptian striker netted 17 goals in all competitions for Frankfurt last season, including four strikes in Europe, and is now being considered by Forest as they meticulously hunt for front-line reinforcement.

Forest Eye a New Number Nine

Omar Marmoush has been considered by Nottingham Forest

With Nottingham Forest making several key moves in the transfer market this summer, fortifying their defence, midfield and wide attack with astute new arrivals, their pursuits of a new striker so far this summer have proved frustrating.

Initial links to Mexico and Feyenoord striker were soon joined with links to Arsenal backup Eddie Nketiah, with both strikers being touted for £30m+ moves to The City Ground, with many in the Forest fan base preferring a move for the former.

Related £30m Star 'Agrees Personal Terms' with Nottingham Forest Nottingham Forest are edging towards making Eddie Nketiah their latest signing

As it turned out, neither option will be making their way to Nottingham in the window's closing stages, with Nketiah turning Forest down and agreeing a move to Crystal Palace instead, and Gimenez turning the club down despite reports stating that personal terms were not to be an obstacle on his way to Forest.

The fruitless chase for a new forward has left Nottingham Forest in need of an alternative, and Frankfurt's Marmoush has now been thrown into consideration.

The Egyptian striker, who has been described as "lethal", found the net 17 times in all competitions for Frankfurt last term, and Nottingham Forest are in "advanced negotiations" with the Bundesliga side in a package worth around £20m, according to John Percy.

Gimenez rejects Forest

The Mexican will not be heading to Nottingham

Mexico and Feyenoord star has now completely rejected any move to Nottingham Forest this summer, following on from The Reds' lengthy negotiations with him and his camp.

The 23-year-old striker was in wicked form in the Eredivisie last season, finding the net on 23 occasions and assisting a further 6.

Related Arsenal Could Sign 'Van Persie-Esque' Forward After Mikel Merino Deal Mikel Arteta & Edu could make more additions to the squad for the 2024-25 season.

With Forest employing only Chris Wood and Taiwo Awoniyi as their main striking options at the moment, the latter of which having suffered with injury issues throughout his East Midlands stay, a new number nine has been a top priority for Nuno Espirito Santo's side this summer, with Gimenez having been touted as a top-quality option.

However, despite Forest's best efforts and with talks progressing with no issue, the Mexican forward has instead rejected a City Ground move, like Nketiah, leaving the Reds scrambling to search for a new option ahead of Friday's deadline.