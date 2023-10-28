Highlights Nottingham Forest will regret the signing of Jesse Lingard at The City Ground.

Lingard's arrival was part of a complete squad overhaul by Forest, but he was unable to replicate the form that made him highly sought-after.

Steve Cooper's side allowed the 30-year-old to depart at the expiry of his contract at the end of last season.

Nottingham Forest’s signing of free agent Jesse Lingard was a “gamble that didn’t pay off” at The City Ground, as Sunday People Chief Sports Writer Neil Moxley provides his verdict on the midfielder’s time at the club.

The Tricky Trees scraped their Premier League survival under Steve Cooper last season with the help of some terrific individual performances from some key players.

However, Lingard proved to be an ineffective addition for Forest, who will regret having spent so much on his wages only for him to act as a bit-part player in the East Midlands. It only took Forest one season to move on from the versatile midfielder.

Forest’s gamble to sign Lingard never paid off

On their return to the Premier League, Nottingham Forest decided they would need to maximise their chances of remaining in the top flight with a complete overhaul of the squad at The City Ground. Across the summer and winter transfer windows of 2022/23, the Tricky Trees made 30 signings, hinting there were bound to be some duds in Cooper’s squad.

Forest did acquire the signature of some gems, such as Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker Morgan Gibbs-White and Union Berlin striker Taiwo Awoniyi. Moxley has also told GIVEMESPORT that Wolves will regret selling the former, who has become a star for his current employers.

However, several didn’t work out, such as the arrival of Huddersfield Town's Lewis O’Brien, Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis and Lingard, amongst others. Forest hijacked the latter’s initial move to West Ham United after the 30-year-old enjoyed a successful loan spell at the London Stadium during the second half of the 2020/21 season.

According to The Guardian, the two-time European Cup winners were keen to demonstrate their ambition and tied the attacking midfielder to a one-year contract worth almost £200,000 per week. But after being selected by Cooper to start in Forest’s opening set of games on their return to the Premier League, Lingard was eventually dropped to the bench before a hamstring injury derailed his campaign.

The Warrington-born star would make just 20 appearances for the East Midlands giants, registering four goal contributions, none of which came in the Premier League. Unsurprisingly, given his excessive wage bill and the need for Forest to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations, Lingard was let go at the end of his contract in the summer.

Jesse Lingard - Nottingham Forest stats Appearances 20 Goals 2 Assists 2 Yellow cards 2 Red cards 0 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Moxley claims there will be a “degree of regret” over the signing of Lingard not working out at Forest. The journalist believes it’s a shame when a player with such apparent quality can’t rediscover the form that makes them such a coveted talent. Moxley told GIVEMESPORT:

“The downside to it was the downward spiral Lingard appears to be on, for whatever reason, was continued. Sadly, it was a gamble that didn't pay off for Forest. So, I think there will be a degree of regret over that. It’s a shame whenever a player of Lingard’s undoubted quality, who still has some miles in the tank, can't rediscover the kind of form that made him such a coveted talent in the first place. But it's one of those things. Sometimes they come off, and sometimes they don't. Sadly, for Forest, this one didn't.”

Nottingham Forest transfer news

According to Sky Sports, Forest made another 15 signings during the recent summer transfer window, taking the club’s total of additions to 45 new players since their return to the Premier League last season. According to NottinghamshireLive, The City Ground outfit are interested in signing VfB Stuttgart striker Stephen Guirassy in January.

The Reds will likely face competition from Brentford and West Ham United for the 27-year-old, who are also looking for a centre-forward addition. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Guirassy has a release clause of just €17.5m (£15.2m) with the Bundesliga outfit, hinting there could be a battle to secure his services in the new year.

Upcoming fixtures for Forest

This weekend, Forest face the unenviable task of travelling to Anfield to take on Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool. The East Midlands giants must recover from last weekend’s disappointing 2-2 draw with Luton Town after giving up a 2-0 lead with less than ten minutes of normal time remaining. The Tricky Trees host Aston Villa in a Midlands derby on 5th November before heading south to West Ham United on the 12th before welcoming in the season’s third international break.

