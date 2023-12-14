Highlights Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper's job is under threat after a run of poor results.

Nottingham Forest could look to replace Steve Cooper with Julen Lopetegui and the Spanish coach is believed to be interested in taking the job, journalist Dean Jones has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Cooper is revered by the Forest fan base for his work at the Nottingham-based club, but with results continuing to dwindle, it looks as if his time in the City Ground dugout might be coming towards an end. With that, reports suggesting former Europa League winner Lopetegui could be hired have started to circulate, suggesting the Forest owners will be eyeing up a marquee appointment, if they decide to make a change.

Cooper under pressure after troubling spell

Things aren't looking good for Forest right now, with the relegation zone lingering just behind them. While some have already condemned the trio of promoted sides to the drop, there is a concern that Forest could be dragged into the mix, should results continue on the downwards spiral.

It's over a month since they last won a Premier League match, having gone their last five outings without a victory. Ironically, it was high-flying and title-challenging Aston Villa who Forest last beat, but since then defeats to the likes of West Ham, Everton and Fulham have punctuated a sorry spell for the Tricky Trees.

That was remedied somewhat by a point at the weekend against fellow midlands outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers, but it hasn't stopped speculation surrounding Cooper's job. TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook claimed last week that the owners at Forest were 'concerned' about the direction the club was heading in, leading to some suggestions he could be about to face the sack.

Lopetegui eyed as potential Cooper replacement

Such is the pace the Premier League moves at, it's already mooted that Forest have their ideal replacement at the City Ground in mind. Reports from Spain have named Forest, along with fellow Premier League outfit Crystal Palace, as a side interested in bringing former Wolves boss Lopetegui to the club, if they proceed with the sacking of Cooper.

Julen Lopetegui Wolves Stats (via Transfermarkt) Matches 27 Wins 10 Draws 5 Losses 12 PPG 1.30

Had things worked out differently for the Spaniard, it's likely he'd still be in charge of a top-flight club in England, after Lopetegui unceremoniously walked out on the Wolves job at the start of the campaign. It came as a shock at the time, but that swift exit may have opened up the door for another Premier League club to swoop in and appoint Lopetegui instead.

And according to some, it's suggested he would be open to taking on the role as Forest boss.

When quizzed by GIVEMESPORT about the latest regarding Forest's managerial situation, journalist Jones admitted Cooper was under pressure to deliver results at the City Ground, or else he would probably be axed. And the reliable reporter went on to claim Lopetegui, who has already amassed Premier League experience, is open to replacing Cooper at Forest:

“It will definitely be of interest to him if he was offered it, partly because of that investment that they have put into their team and they've shown such a high level of ambition. I think any manager is going to be keen to be part of that. “And he probably looks at it and he'd say ‘right, I think actually that they are underperforming’ and I think he could make these tweaks, like he did when he first came in at Wolves. He managed to kind of salvage things there for a bit before he obviously made a pretty hasty exit. “But he knows how to get a team to turn a corner, so I think that he will feel personally that he could change that. The other question you'd have to ask though, is how much trust he would have that the ownership were going to stick by him? And how long this project actually is going to be?”

Cooper headhunted for next role post-Forest

It isn't all doom and gloom for Cooper. In fact, if reports are to be believed, he himself could be about to walk into a new role, if what seems like the inevitable comes along and he's sacked by Forest.

That's because Crystal Palace, whose hierarchy aren't happy with veteran manager Roy Hodgson, have earmarked Cooper as their ideal replacement for the one-time Fulham and England boss. It's claimed by TalkSPORT that the south London outfit will offer Cooper an immediate reprieve by handing the Crystal Palace job to him, having been impressed by the way he's operated since taking charge of Forest back in 2022.