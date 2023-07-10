Nottingham Forest could be signing an Emmanuel Dennis 2.0 by securing the addition of Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho to their squad at The City Ground this summer, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Steve Cooper is looking to bolster his Tricky Trees side ahead of their second consecutive campaign in the Premier League.

Nottingham Forest transfer news – Kelechi Iheanacho

According to Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna, Nottingham Forest have opened talks with Leicester over the possibility of signing Iheanacho this summer.

The 26-year-old is reportedly top of the Garibaldi's shortlist as they aim to add to their firepower in the final third of the pitch, looking to maintain their Premier League status again.

And the journalist has also claimed that Forest want to “close the deal” in the coming days, hinting that the Foxes star’s arrival could be imminent.

Cooper would like to see Iheanacho reach the figures of Taiwo Awoniyi and Brennan Johnson should he secure the former Manchester City talent’s signing, who scored 11 and ten goals, respectively, last season.

The £80,000 per-week earner has previously been lauded as a “fantastic person” by former head coach Pep Guardiola, whom Iheanacho played under during the duo’s time together at the Etihad Stadium.

Asked about Iheanacho’s form in 2021, Guardiola replied (via LeicestershireLive): “Incredible. The quality was there. He was a young player here, and I believe in that moment, with Gabriel [Jesus] and Sergio [Aguero], we didn't have much space.

“He is a fantastic person, we had a good relationship, and I'm delighted it's going well lately.”

However, Taylor has also suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Forest should be looking to sign Iheanacho’s teammate, Patson Daka, rather than the former FA Cup winner at The City Ground.

And the Daily Express journalist expects Iheanacho to leave Leicester following their relegation but believes Forest need “more consistency” in their front line.

What has Taylor said about Nottingham Forest and Iheanacho?

Asked about Forest’s interest in Iheanacho, Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “I've tried to do some digging into this one. I do expect Iheanacho to leave the club. I don't know whether that is a legitimate transfer link.

“However, I'm not sure about Iheanacho as a player. I think for Forest, he's a bit of an Emmanuel Dennis. He’s hit-and-miss. Forest probably need a bit more consistency.”

What next for Nottingham Forest?

Forest are keen to bolster their attacking options during the summer transfer window as Cooper looks to keep the East Midlands giants in the top flight for another season.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Forest could offer Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi “big wages” to move to The City Ground this summer.

The Guardian claims that Fulham have joined the Tricky Trees in their desire to sign the 22-year-old as Cooper looks to reunite with the England U17 World Cup winner.

Meanwhile, GOAL reports that Forest are looking to challenge Brentford to the signature of Flamengo forward Pedro, who could be destined for a move to Europe this season after impressing in South America.

Therefore, Forest’s impetus is on making attacking additions this summer as Cooper looks to improve on last season’s 16th-placed finish.