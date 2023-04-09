Nottingham Forest sacking Steve Cooper would come as a bit of a shock despite their lowly position in the Premier League table, journalist Pete O’Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT.

Cooper’s side dropped into the relegation zone following their 2-0 defeat against Aston Villa on Saturday and have eight games left to prevent an immediate return to the Championship.

Nottingham Forest manager news – Steve Cooper

Forest may be in the bottom three now but it is only on goal difference - albeit theirs is 10 worse - from Everton above them with a further two-point gap to Leeds United in 16th.

A run of nine winless fixtures in the Premier League left the 43-year-old under intense scrutiny. To add salt to the wounds, they also boast the worst away record in the Premier League having accrued just one win from 15 games.

This season has been rife with managerial sackings, as the Premier League have set the record of 12 managers to be relieved in one season, with the previous number set at 10.

What has Pete O’Rourke said about Steve Cooper?

O’Rourke revealed his shock at the rumours that Cooper would be relieved of his duties, and credited the Welshman by saying he is highly regarded among coaches.

The journalist praised Cooper for the mountainous job he’s achieved in England’s top two divisions.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, O'Rourke said: “Yeah, it would be a bit of a shock [a sacking]. Steve Cooper is very highly regarded in coaching circles.

“He’s done a great job at Nottingham Forest, getting them up to the Premier League in the first instance and again, they were looking well placed to stay up.

“Obviously there’s been a bit of a downturn in form recently and obviously, that has raised question marks about Cooper’s position at Nottingham Forest. But yeah, I think he’s done a remarkable job there.”

Will Cooper be sacked as Nottingham Forest manager?

Despite the numerous sackings this campaign and the rumours flying about, Forest have publicly backed Cooper to remain in post as manager.

The club issued an official statement via their official club website prior to the Villa loss stating that owner Evangelos Marinakis and the club still have full faith in Cooper’s ability.

Cooper became the man in charge back in September 2021 when the City Ground-based side were at rock bottom of the Championship.

Under contract until 2025, according to Transfermarkt, Cooper is expected to remain at the City Ground until the end of this campaign as his side look to avoid relegation.

He remains a popular figure in the Forest camp for achieving the unthinkable by leading Forest back to England’s top flight. Despite only winning six domestic games this campaign, according to Sofascore, Cooper’s position remains to be safe, but Marinakis’ statement prompts the boss to improve results in their remaining nine outings.

However, things don't get any easier for him as they host Manchester United at the City Ground next weekend.