Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is 'walking a tightrope all the time', and Sunday People chief sports writer Neil Moxley has told GIVEMESPORT whether a change could be made in the City Ground dugout.

Cooper moved into the Tricky Trees' hot-seat after a compensation package was agreed with Swansea City, where he had been put on gardening leave, two years ago.

Despite taking over a squad low on confidence and in danger of dropping into the third tier under predecessor Chris Hughton, the former England under-17 chief led Forest back into the Premier League for the first time in 23 years thanks to beating Huddersfield Town in the Championship play-off final months after his appointment.

Cooper lauds players despite worrying form

Cooper insisted that Forest played their best football since returning to the top flight when they surrendered a two-goal lead to draw against newly-promoted Luton Town last weekend, according to MailOnline, but the setback means his side will head into Sunday's clash with Liverpool winless in five fixtures.

The Tricky Trees have struggled to kick-on after staving off an immediate return to the Championship last term and spending more than £100million on fresh faces during the summer window, with them languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table ahead of their trip to Anfield.

Although Cooper was allowed to splash the cash as he looked to take his squad to the next level, he suffered a heavy blow just minutes before September's transfer deadline as Brennan Johnson was sold in a £47.5million deal to Tottenham Hotspur.

Steve Cooper's managerial record at Nottingham Forest Matches 100 Won 42 Drawn 26 Lost 32 Goals for 143 Goals against 131 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

The Welsh tactician will be aware that results need to improve, despite penning a new contract which is due to keep him at the City Ground until the summer of 2025 last year, and speculation has been rife over his future in the past.

Cooper was understood to be under serious pressure when Forest were in danger of suffering relegation during the final weeks of last season, but owner Evangelos Marinakis released a statement to confirm he had the club's full support and he ended up maintaining the Tricky Trees' top flight status.

The 43-year-old has built a rapport with the fanbase, particularly after replying to every letter supporters send and embracing the Midlands outfit's glorious past, but there are question marks over whether his tenure could be coming to an end if he cannot arrest a downturn in form.

Moxley believes Cooper's job is constantly under threat despite making it abundantly clear in press conferences that he is keen to remain at the Nottingham Forest helm for the foreseeable future.

The respected journalist feels the ex-Liverpool under-18 boss could face the axe at any time despite being seen as a legendary figure by supporters thanks to guiding the Tricky Trees back into the Premier League after a lengthy exodus.

Moxley told GIVEMESPORT:

"I think he is walking a tightrope all the time. I think he has effectively reached out to the supporters and done ever so well to foster the kind of relationship that he has with them. "He has reached out to them and is at pains to stress that he doesn't want to go anywhere else. He sees his future very much in Nottingham and loves the place. He makes that very clear in every press conference we have with him. "I get the feeling that Forest fans - after spending two decades in the wilderness - are eternally grateful to him for picking the club up by its bootstraps and dragging them through the Championship in a season that had to be seen to be believed because it was just a runaway train of non-stop success. "Obviously, he then kept them in the Premier League at the first time of asking, when he had a threadbare squad immediately after the play-off final success over Huddersfield. "Steve Cooper has done a wonderful job, but the feeling is that the Sword of Damocles is hanging over his head, and it could be cut at any time. I think it is one of the pressures you're going to have to deal with as Nottingham Forest's manager."

Forest unlikely to strike permanent deal for outcast

Forest are not expected to turn Divock Origi's loan from AC Milan into a permanent agreement, according to Italian media outlet Calciomercato, as he has struggled to work his way into the forefront of Cooper's plans since his arrival in the final moments of the summer transfer window.

The report suggests the Tricky Trees are able to buy the Belgium international for less than £4million, but it is becoming increasingly unlikely that they will take advantage of the opportunity due to him being restricted to just 58 minutes of action and still searching for his first start.

Although reputable reporter Moxley recently told GIVEMESPORT that Cooper is likely to hand Origi more chances to make an impact, he warned that it will result in AC Milan securing an increased loan fee.

The frontman has bags of Premier League experience, having found the back of the net 22 times when he made 107 appearances in the competition while on Liverpool's books, but he has found Chris Wood and Taiwo Awoniyi ahead of him in the pecking order.

Although Forest won the race for Origi's signature despite Burnley and Fulham also looking to lure him away from the San Siro on transfer deadline day last month, his spell at the City Ground has not been fruitful.