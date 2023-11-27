Highlights Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is at risk of being axed after owner Evangelos Marinakis has grown increasingly frustrated at a lack of positive results.

The Tricky Trees were consigned to a 3-2 defeat by 10-man Brighton & Hove Albion as they failed to climb further away from the Premier League's relegation zone on Saturday.

Forest's struggles have come despite Cooper being allowed to spend more than £100million on reinforcements during the summer transfer window.

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper 'deserves time to work out a way forward' at the City Ground, but Sunday People chief sports writer Neil Moxley has told GIVEMESPORT whether he is in serious danger of the sack.

Having led the Tricky Trees into the Premier League for the first time in 23 years, thanks to a Championship play-off final victory over Huddersfield Town in May 2022, the Welsh tactician succeeded in maintaining their top flight status last season.

But Cooper saw fans' favourite Brennan Johnson leave the banks of the River Trent in the final moments of the summer transfer window thanks to a £47.5million deal being struck with Tottenham Hotspur, and Forest have struggled to string a run of positive results together in recent weeks.

Cooper battling to keep job at Forest

Cooper is under increasing pressure in the Forest dugout as owner Evangelos Marinakis is growing frustrated at a lack of progress this season, according to The Mail on Sunday, and a defeat at home to Everton next weekend could be the final nail in the coffin.

The report suggests the 43-year-old - who has only enjoyed 12 Premier League wins over the course of his managerial career - is in danger of being axed, but he may be handed more time to turn the Tricky Trees' fortunes around as the board have not made approaches to potential successors.

Forest were condemned to a 3-2 defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend, despite Anthony Elanga grabbing his second goal in as many outings to hand his side an early lead and Lewis Dunk's red card reducing the visitors to 10 men, leaving Cooper's charges at risk of being dragged into another relegation battle.

Steve Cooper's record at Nottingham Forest Matches 104 Won 43 Drawn 26 Lost 35 Goals for 149 Goals against 140 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

The latest setback came after respected reporter Moxley recently told GIVEMESPORT that the former England under-21 head coach is continuously working while knowing he is just four games away from the sack due to the situation he finds himself in at the City Ground.

Forest have secured fewer Premier League wins than Everton, who were dragged into the drop zone thanks to being handed a 10-point deduction for failing to comply with profitability and sustainability rules earlier this month, and their struggles have come despite Marinakis backing Cooper in the transfer market.

He was allowed to spend more than £100million in a bid to strengthen his squad ahead of the summer deadline on September 1, and beat a host of clubs to the £30million acquisition of Ibrahim Sangare from Eredivisie giants PSV Eindhoven, but positive results have been hard to come by.

Moxley believes Cooper will not see out the remainder of the contract he penned last year despite enjoying a hugely successful stint which saw him end Forest's lengthy wait for a return to the top flight.

But the reputable journalist feels Marinakis should hand the ex-Swansea City chief further opportunities to turn the Midlands outfit's season around before deciding to wield the axe.

Moxley told GIVEMESPORT:

"I know they've given him a long-term contract, but you just never get the feeling that he is really going to see out the next four seasons there. That's just the feeling you get. "All of us that cover the club and go to the club - and even the Forest supporters, if they're honest with themselves - probably question whether he is as secure as you would hope. I'm not too sure. "But the fact of the matter is that he has done a really good job there. He has taken them from the bottom of the Championship and they stayed in the Premier League in the first season. He deserves time to work out a way forward for Nottingham Forest. He really does because I think he is a good manager."

Santos spell may be cut short

Andrey Santos could head through the exit door when the January transfer window opens for business, according to the Evening Standard, as Chelsea have grown frustrated at his lack of game time since moving to Forest.

The report suggests the west Londoners are mulling over whether to take advantage of a break clause in his season-long loan deal after the Brazilian has been restricted to just 97 minutes of action under Cooper's tutelage at the City Ground.

Having parted with £18million in order to lure Santos away from Vasco da Gama in January, Chelsea were hoping that a spell with Forest would allow him to adjust to the rigours of the Premier League before potentially being handed an opportunity to break into the Stamford Bridge set-up next term.

But the 19-year-old's lack of involvement in the Midlands has come as a blow, particularly after the Tricky Trees fought off competition to reach an agreement and he had impressed Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino in pre-season.

Santos has previously shown that he is capable of making an impact in the final third of the pitch, having found the back of the net nine times in 49 appearances for Vasco da Gama before heading to the Premier League for the first time in his career.