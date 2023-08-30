Nottingham Forest could have “one eye on” Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Davinson Sanchez at The City Ground, as Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge provides GIVEMESPORT with his verdict on a potential deal.

Steve Cooper hopes to improve his Tricky Trees squad as the summer transfer window’s Friday deadline draws ever closer.

Nottingham Forest transfer news – Davinson Sanchez

According to Football Insider, Tottenham are keen to offload Sanchez before the end of the summer market, with the Colombian entering the final year of his contract at Hotspur Way. Spurs would rather sell him permanently than loan him out or lose him as a free agent in 12 months. The north London outfit would accept a bid of £10m for the 27-year-old, who came close to joining Spartak Moscow for £12.9m this summer but was reluctant to move to the Russian outfit.

Last month, the MailOnline reported that Nottingham Forest ‘liked’ Sanchez ahead of the final weeks of the transfer window. And that deal could resurface again in the remaining days of the market, with Tottenham interested in signing Forest star Brennan Johnson this summer. According to The Times, Spurs are closing in on a £50m deal to sign the Wales international.

Meanwhile, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham have held talks over signing Johnson and that Forest could want a minimum of £40m. And with Forest’s recent interest in Sanchez, once described as a "beast" by Mauricio Pochettino, there could be a possibility of the two clubs coming to an agreement as the duo swap clubs this summer.

Nottingham Forest - Summer signings Fee Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla) Loan Anthony Elanga (Man Utd) Undisclosed Chris Wood (Newcastle United) Undisclosed Manni Norkett (Man Utd) Free Ola Aina (Torino) Free Matt Turner (Arsenal) £10m Andrey Santos (Chelsea) Loan All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Bridge said about Nottingham Forest and Sanchez?

Bridge believes a classic swap deal is a rare occurrence in football and that Forest and Spurs could discuss the two transfers individually.

Asked about the likelihood of a swap deal, the Sky Sports reporter told GIVEMESPORT: “Sanchez has been mentioned, but my understanding with Financial Fair Play is that the swap/exchanges don't really happen in football anymore. I think they're more like individual transfers.

“For example, when James Maddison joined Spurs, Tottenham sold Harry Winks to Leicester City. It was down as a separate transfer, but of course, the clubs would have been talking and negotiating on both deals. So yeah, I'm sure Cooper might have one eye on Sanchez, or he might have one on another one [player]. I don't know. But I'm sure both players will get mentioned.”

Read More: The Latest Transfer News, Rumours, Gossip And Done Deals This Transfer Window

What next for Nottingham Forest?

Forest’s main priority in the remaining days of the window will be to attempt to keep hold of Johnson, who has been a critical figure for the two-time European Champions over the past two seasons.

According to Voetbal International, Forest have been rebuffed for a second time in their pursuit of PSV Eindhoven and Ivory Coast midfielder Ibrahim Sangare. The Reds had submitted a bid for a season-long loan with an obligation to buy the 25-year-old for £21.5m.

And transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed Forest have submitted an opening proposal to Leicester for the services of Nigeria midfielder Wilfried Ndidi, after the 26-year-old accepted personal terms on a switch across the East Midlands.