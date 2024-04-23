Highlights Nottingham Forest were left upset with VAR and then slammed the PGMOL in a strong statement.

Gary Neville called out the club's response in the aftermath of the 2-0 defeat to Everton.

Legal action is now being taken against Sky Sports with Forest unhappy with the comments.

According to reports, Nottingham Forest are taking legal action against Sky Sports after Gary Neville slammed the club's controversial statement following the 2-0 loss at Everton. The pundit claimed the Premier League team's comments were like that of a ‘mafia gang’ after they criticised the PGMOL.

Forest were left furious after they were denied three possible penalties during the relegation battle clash at Goodison Park on the weekend. In the immediate aftermath of the game, they questioned the decision to allow Stuart Attwell to work as on VAR amid claims he supports Luton Town.

In response to all the drama, Neville did not hold back in his criticism of the club's response. In full, he said:

"It’s like a mafia-gang statement. I mean, honestly, what the hell are they playing at? It’s like a petulant child, it’s embarrassing. And some of those things they’re saying in there, the suggestion of some sort of inferring of cheating because there’s an official in VAR in Stockley Park who’s a Luton fan is a scandal, and they will pay for that."

Nottingham Forest Upset With Sky Sports

Unhappy with Gary Neville's 'mafia-gang' claim

Mail Sport initially reported that Nottingham Forest were considering legal action – and were understood to be drafting a letter to Sky Sports – after Neville's 'mafia slur'. They have now confirmed the news, revealing that the club have officially "launched legal action against Sky Sports".

The update comes after Sky Sports decided to remove an article from their website last week in which Neville seemed to backtrack on some comments. He had called for former referee Mark Clattenburg to resign from his role at Forest – which did later happen. However, sources close to Sky Sports supposedly insist the decision to withdraw the piece was purely an editorial decision and not related to any ongoing legal matter.

Forest Charged by FA With Misconduct

Nuno Espirito Santo and Neco Williams in trouble

Club owner Evangelos Marinakis was left furious after the referring decisions went against his team, and Forest's statement was remarkably strong as they made it clear in no uncertain terms just how upset they were with the officiating. However, they sparked great controversy with their statment, which read:

"Three extremely poor decisions - three penalties not given - which we simply cannot accept. We warned the PGMOL that the VAR is a Luton fan before the game but they didn’t change him. Our patience has been tested multiple times. NFFC will now consider its options."

Indeed, the Premier League responded to this, by stating how 'extremely disappointed' they were to see the criticism shared by Nottingham Forest on social media. They added: "It is never appropriate to improperly question the integrity of match officials, and the nature of these comments means the Premier League will also be investigating the matter in relation to the League’s Rules."

Per I News, Nottingham Forest, Nuno Espirito Santo and Neco Williams were all charged by the FA with misconduct after their reactions to the 2-0 defeat vs Everton. The club will be punished for their comments on social media while

Nuno and Williams both used their post-match media duties to slam the officiating.

Clattenburg calls it a 'joke'

Referee analyst then resigns

Former Forest referee analyst Clattenburg publically weighed in on all the drama at the time. He said that one error 'would have been bad enough' but claimed that three were a 'joke', adding: 'That is why Nottingham Forest were left feeling victimised after another defeat in which zero big decisions went their way."

As alluded to before, Neville, then more found himself at the heart of things as he suggested the former Premier League referee 'must resign from his job' and distance himself from Forest, or else lose all credibility – advice Clattenburg has taken on board.

Forest are understood to privately accept that they acted emotionally and with haste regarding their statement. A Football Association fine seems to be a likely consequence. The club, Espirito Santo and Williams now have until Thursday 9 May to respond to the charges.