Nottingham Forest held Liverpool to a 1-1 draw at the City Ground. Liverpool dominated the ball in the opening stages, but against the run of play, Forest took the lead. Anthony Elanga opened up his body to play an inviting through ball to Chris Wood, who fired low across Alisson to put the home side 1-0 up.

Liverpool continued to enjoy plenty of possession, but Forest simply didn't allow them to do anything meaningful with it. It was Liverpool who may have been more grateful for the half-time whistle. It provided the chance to have something of a reset.

Yet the second half bore no fruit. Tellingly for Liverpool, Andy Robertson was getting overrun by Elanga, who continues to look like a real threat to Premier League defences. Robertson was taken off after 65 minutes. Liverpool's subsequent substitution paid immediate dividends. The oncoming Konstantinos Tsimikas took a corner for Diogo Jota, fresh on himself, to equalise with his first touch.

As the game continued, Liverpool grew in belief they could snatch a win. Jota was close to scoring a further two, but Forest held on for a point.

Forest v Liverpool Match Statistics Forest Statistic Liverpool 29% Possession 70% 6 Shots 23 3 Shots on Target 7 7 Fouls 10 2 Yellow Cards 1

Match Highlights

Nottingham Forest Player Ratings

Matz Sels - 7.5/10

Despite Liverpool's early dominance, Sels was rarely tested. May be disappointed with how he somewhat flapped at the corner that led to Liverpool's equaliser. He did, however, make a great save from Jota and kept Forest in the game.

Ola Aina - 7/10

Showed some brilliant flashes of his ability, which has seen some describe him as one of the best full-backs in the Premier League this season.

Nikola Milenkovic - 6/10

Looked compact and well-drilled with his fellow defenders. Had to be alert as Liverpool got back into the game.

Murillo - 7.5/10

The young Brazilian defender continued his good form, looking comfortable in his defensive duties, with some superb contributions.

Neco Williams - 6/10

Despite looking vulnerable early on against Mohamed Saleh, the former Liverpool player grew into the game.

Ryan Yates - 7/10

Went about his work diligently and with the needs of his team very much at the forefront of his mind. The midfielder has now been at the City Ground for 20 years.

Eliot Anderson - 7/10

Like Yates, Anderson went about his task with great discipline and desire.

Anthony Elanga - 8/10

Looked very dangerous and gave Andy Robertson a challenging evening. Showed great composure to create the opening goal. Elanga has now either scored or assisted in his last six Premier League games.

Morgan Gibbs-White - 6/10

Although not his best game, he did show flashes of high quality.

Callum Hudson-Odoi - 7/10

Having got the winner at Anfield, Hudson-Odoi was full of neat touches and intelligent play. Looks to have found a good place to play his football.

Chris Wood - 7/10

Didn't see a huge amount of the ball, but when he did, he took his goal exceptionally well, not allowing Liverpool's defence to get near him as he walloped in with a first-time strike.

SUB - Nicolas Dominguez - 6/10

Brought on for the last 15 minutes to replace Yates.

SUB - Morata - N/A

Brought on for the last minute.

SUB - Alex Morena - N/A

Brought on for the last minute.

SUB - Taiwo Awoniyi - N/A

Brought on for the last minute.

Liverpool Player Ratings

Alisson Becker - 6/10

The Brazilian goalkeeper was no way at fault for Forest's goal and much like the traveling Liverpool supporters, he had to watch his side huff and puff.

Andy Robertson - 4/10

Had to keep his wits about him, but the Scot endured a torrid evening up against the pace of Elanga.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6/10

Did not display his usual impressive array of passing in the early exchanges, but continued to compete as Liverpool chased the game. Late on played what was one of the passes of the season.

Ibrahima Konate - 5/10

Brought off just after the hour mark as Liverpool searched for the equaliser.

Virgil van Dijk - 6/10

The big Dutchman looked very irritated with his colleagues as the first-half drew to a close. Try as he may to inspire his troops, it didn't seem to work.

Ryan Gravenberch - 6/10

Another Liverpool player who looked very frustrated at times. Has had a great season but is going through a lull in form.

Alexis Mac Allister - 5/10

The Argentinian World Cup winner was another Liverpool player who had a difficult evening. Try as he might, he could not influence the game and gave the ball away on too many occasions.

Mohamed Salah - 6/10

Looked very hungry and sharp early on, but was then stifled by Forest.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 7/10

Got on the ball as often as he could, even if it didn't always pay dividends. Prepared to push Liverpool towards a winner.

Cody Gakpo - 6/10

A somewhat quiet night for the Dutchman.

Luis Diaz - 5/10

A frustrating night for the striker. Nothing really went his way and was taken off late on.

SUB - Diogo Jota - 7/10

Made a fantastic impact to score straight off of the bench.

SUB - Konstantinos Tsimikas - 6.5/10

Along with Jota, made an immediate impact with the cross for the equaliser.

SUB - Curtis Jones - 5/10

Brought on for the last 15 minutes as Liverpool searched for a winner.

Man of the Match

Anthony Elanga

Anthony Elanga has enjoyed a terrific season at the City Ground. He now has either scored or created with an assist in his last six Premier League games. Over the years, Liverpool’s Andy Robertson has been a warrior for the club. Yet at times, the Scot was chasing shadows when up against the pace of Elanga.

Far from being only blessed with speed, Elanga showed high quality to create Nottingham Forest’s goal. Having taken a Hudson-Odoi pass in his stride, he played a perfectly weighted angled pass to enable Chris Wood the opportunity to strike first time. Although it wasn’t the winner, it means Forest have not lost to Liverpool this season.