Nottingham Forest and Manchester United are preparing to battle it out in an eye-catching Premier League clash at the City Ground on Tuesday, with both sides aiming to build on positive results as they head into the final weeks of the campaign looking to get their hands on silverware.

The Tricky Trees are firmly in the race to seal Champions League qualification under the stewardship of head coach Nuno Espirito Santo, while they also booked their place in the semi-finals of the FA Cup for the first time in 34 years thanks to overcoming Brighton & Hove Albion in a penalty shoot-out last weekend.

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has Europa League glory in his sights and went into the international break with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Leicester City as Rasmus Hojlund ended his 21-game goal drought, and this is how GIVEMESPORT expect Nottingham Forest and the Red Devils to line-up on the banks of the River Trent.

Tricky Trees Having Doubts Over Gibbs-White

England international was forced off during FA Cup quarter-final

Morgan Gibbs-White has made himself one of the first names on the team sheet since completing a £42.5million switch from Wolverhampton Wanderers in August 2022, but Nottingham Forest are in danger of being without him for the encounter with Manchester United as he was forced off against Brighton last weekend.

The England international has been earmarked as a doubt to feature at the City Ground, which would come as a significant blow for the hosts, while first-choice striker Chris Wood is in a race against time to prove his fitness after suffering a hip injury in New Zealand's World Cup qualifier against New Caledonia last month.