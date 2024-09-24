Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White has been charged by the FA after he ‘acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words' towards the fourth official against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The English midfielder was sent off against the Seagulls for a second bookable offence after a crunching challenge in the middle of the park. Gibbs-White proceeded to show his anger towards the officials, and he's now at risk of being banned for an extra game due to his actions.

The Tricky Trees managed to hold on to a 2-2 draw after Gibbs-White's late red, while Nuno Espirito Santo was also sent to the stands.

Gibbs-White Could Recieve Extra Ban

The Forest midfielder has been charged

The FA have now confirmed that both Gibbs-White and Espirito Santo have been charged for their actions during Nottingham Forest's clash with Brighton. Adding to the news, journalist Ryan Taylor has suggested that Gibbs-White could be banned for an extra game, and he has until Friday to respond...

"Morgan Gibbs-White at risk of extra game suspension after it’s alleged he ‘acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words’ towards fourth official after being sent off vs Brighton. Has until Friday to respond. #NFFC."

Morgan Gibbs-White's statistical averages per 90 minutes - 2023/2024 season Morgan Gibbs-White Shot-creating actions 4.25 Passes into the final third 3.25 Key passes 2.11 Shots 1.99 Assists 0.28 Goals 0.14

Forest have two games before the international break, Fulham and Chelsea, so losing Gibbs-White would be a frustrating blow. The Midlands outfit are currently unbeaten in the Premier League with Gibbs-White playing a key role. They will be desperately hoping he isn't banned for any longer than a single game.

The Forest midfielder committed a strong challenge on Brazilian Joao Pedro late in the second half and Gibbs-White quickly protested his innocence. Reacting to the sending-off, Espirito Santo certainly wasn't happy and was given a red card himself alongside Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler.

Rui Pedro Silva Reacts to Incidents

He thought it was a fair tackle

Espirito Santo's assistant, Rui Pedro Silva, faced the media after the Forest manager was sent off. Reacting to the red card, Silva suggested that he thought it was a fair tackle that didn't warrant another yellow...

"In the first moment, I thought it was a fair tackle - a good tackle, but a fair tackle. I didn’t see anything that justified a second yellow card from my point of view on the bench. I think the officials took their time and had a conversation about the situation, then made the decision to show a second yellow card to Morgan."

Silva also claimed that he didn't hear anything from Espirito Santo that was deserving of a red card, while the assistant boss was given a yellow card himself during the incident. Tempers boiled over due to the arguably controversial decision from the referee, but there's no doubt Gibbs-White gave them something to think about with a reckless challenge.

All statistics courtesy of FBref - correct as of 24/09/2024