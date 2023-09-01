Nottingham Forest are closing in on a deal for Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi and journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed what the move now hinges on, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

After spending last season earning his corn at Bayer Leverkusen, Hudson-Odoi returned to London to find himself far down the pecking order.

Nottingham Forest transfer news – Callum Hudson-Odoi

Blues exile Hudson-Odoi has not been short of potential suitors off the back of his days at Stamford Bridge seeming eerily numbered. Chelsea’s London rivals Fulham have, as reported by the Evening Standard, reignited their interested in the winger just a week after walking away from discussions. The report suggested that the west Londoners’ asking price of £8m was initially deemed too steep by Marco Silva, but they have since returned to try and negotiate a deal.

According to BBC Sport, however, the 22-year-old is having a medical at Forest before sealing a switch to the City Ground and signing on the dotted line. The Englishman, who earns £120,000-per-week at Chelsea, now has left than a year to run on his current deal and so the Tricky Trees have timed their approach to perfection. After a poor start to their 2023/24 proceedings, Cooper will hope the arrival of Hudson-Odoi may spice up their attacking approach as they hope to not flirt with a relegation battle this season around.

Now, journalist Jacobs has provided GIVEMESPORT with the latest update on Forest’s pursuit of the forward and what is left to be ironed out.

Net Spend on Summer Deadline Day Transfers 2002-2021 Excluding Undisclosed fees Club Fees received Chelsea £108m Arsenal £104m Tottenham £96m Man United £78m Everton £54m Man City £50m Leicester £49m Crystal Palace £44m West Ham £41m Stoke £31m All fees according to Sky Sports

What did Ben Jacobs say about Nottingham Forest and Callum Hudson-Odoi?

Jacobs insisted that Hudson-Odoi’s cross-England switch to Forest is close to completion. Now, the ball is in Chelsea’s court as the club look to agree on a reasonable exit package seeing as the winger will have to take a hefty wage cut should his summer switch go through.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he revealed: “Callum Hudson-Odoi to Nottingham Forest is almost done. There has been no problem between Hudson-Odoi and Forest, it’s about Chelsea and Hudson-Odoi negotiating effectively an exit package because Hudson-Odoi would have to drop his wage to move to Nottingham Forest.”

What else is happening at Nottingham Forest on deadline day?

In vintage Forest fashion, Steve Cooper and his team are set to complete a multitude of deadline day signings, talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT and one of those could be Tottenham outcast Davinson Sanchez. Sky Sports’ Michael Bridge recently gave GIVEMESPORT an update on Forest’s interest in the centre-back, claiming that Cooper may have ‘one eye’ on the Colombian as the window edges closer to its final moments.

Meanwhile, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Forest ace Brennan Johnson will soon become a Tottenham Hotspur player after his future remained firmly in the balance for weeks on end. The Italian journalist reported that Forest will receive a total package of £45m for his signature.