Nottingham Forest are nearing a deal to sign U.S. youth international forward Kristian Fletcher on loan from D.C. United, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

The deal would be a one-year loan with a purchase option. The English transfer window closes on Friday. The Washington Post first reported.

Fletcher, 19, excelled on loan with Swansea City's U-21 side last year. This season he made 13 MLS appearances with D.C. as he further broke into the first team. The forward has 28 first team appearances for D.C. and has been with the United States U-19 youth national team this year.

Fletcher is likely to get minutes with Nottingham Forest's second team, competing in Premier League 2. The U-21 side won both of their first games to start the season this year.

Nottingham has American goalkeeper Matt Turner in the first team. Gio Reyna spent half of last season on loan and Ethan Horvath previously featured for the club.

D.C. United has increased their development pipeline in recent years, highlighted by Kevin Paredes, who was transferred to Wolfsburg. Griffin Yow (Westerlo) and Donovan PInes (Barnsley) also came through the academy in recent years, plus highly rated talents like Matai Akinmboni and Teddy Ku-DiPietro are currently in the first team.

GIVEMESPORT previously reported Swansea City are in advanced talks to sign goalkeeper Tyler Miller from D.C. United as well.

D.C. United are in the first season of a new era under GM Ally Mackay and head coach Troy Lesesne. They are completely overhauling the team, with 19 players having departed since the end of last season. Miller would be 20. This summer D.C. signed midfielder Boris Enow, defender David Schnegg and forward Dom Badji.

D.C. sit bottom of a jumbled Eastern Conference, just two points below the playoff line.