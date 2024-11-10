Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United will go head-to-head in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon as both teams look to head into the international break on the back of consecutive wins.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side come into the weekend in third place in the league following a dominant 3-0 win over West Ham last weekend, with Chris Wood absolutely flying, while the Magpies claimed a fantastic 1-0 win over Arsenal at St James' Park to snap a run of three games without a win prior to that in the top flight.

Both sides come into the game in good spirits and looking to continue their good form, and this is how GIVEMESPORT expect the teams to line up.

Nottingham Forest Team News

No fresh injury worries for Nuno

Fresh off winning the manager of the month award, Nuno Espirito Santo has been handed the positive news that he has no fresh injury concerns for this week's fixture. Elliot Anderson is managing a foot problem but was fit enough to come off the bench last week so should be fine, while James Ward-Prowse returns to the squad after being ineligible to face his parent club last time out.

Nottingham Forest Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Danilo Ankle 01/01/2025 Ibrahim Sangare Hamstring 23/11/2024

Speaking in his pre-game press conference, Espirito Santo shared the latest on his squad.

"'We still have some players to assess. Some players are improving, but [they are] not [at their] best. Hopefully, the international break will help."

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI

James Ward-Prowse returns to the side

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI: Sels; Aina, Murillo, Milenkovic, Moreno; Yates, Dominguez; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood.

Nottingham Forest Predicted Substitutes: Carlos Miguel (GK), Boly (DEF), Williams (DEF), Toffolo (MID), Ward-Prowse (MID), Anderson (MID), Jota Silva (FWD), Sosa (FWD), Awoniyi (FWD)

While Ward-Prowse is fit and available it seems highly unlikely that Santo will touch a winning formula that is performing so well. Anthony Elanga has been linked with a move to St James' Park but will look to hurt them on the wing, while in-form Callum Hudson-Odoi and Chris Wood will join him in attack.

Newcastle United Team News

Kieran Trippier still unavailable

Eddie Howe celebrated three years in charge of Newcastle this week, but one of his top signings of his tenure will be unavailable with Kieran Trippier still sidelined with a hamstring injury. Callum Wilson is also out until after the international break, while Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman are longer-term absentees after suffering ACL injuries last season.

Newcastle Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential return date Jamaal Lascelles Knee 01/02/2025 Sven Botman Knee 01/01/2025 Kieran Trippier Hamstring 23/11/2024 Callum Wilson Back 23/11/2024 Matt Targett Other 23/11/2024

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Howe shared an update on his squad for this game.

“I don't think we are missing anyone new, Jacob Murphy should be okay for Sunday. "We are still working on getting the injured players back - they are all making progress. t the moment we’re looking pretty good but still nursing a few injuries. “The schedule definitely plays a part in that with less games because games produce the most fatigue. “But there are other things too, I think we’re working smarter and James Bunce has come in and had a positive impact as well so lots of little things have helped us keep players fit.”

Newcastle United Predicted XI

Joelinton to continue on the left

Newcastle Predicted XI: Pope; Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall; Tonali, Guimaraes, Willock; Gordon, Isak, Joelinton.

Newcastle Predicted Substitutes: Dubravka (GK), Kelly (DEF), Krafth (DEF), Longstaff (MID), Miley (MID), A. Murphy (MID), Almiron (FWD), Barnes (FWD), Osula (FWD).

A big win last time against Arsenal will see Howe keep things relatively similar, but the on-ball qualities of Sandro Tonali are likely to be preferred in midfield to the combative qualities of Sean Longstaff. Joe Willock could continue in midfield, with Brazilian Joelinton getting the nod out wide once again over £140,000-per-week duo Harvey Barnes and Miguel Almiron.