Nottingham Forest are now expecting interest from 'bigger clubs' for Brennan Johnson this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Johnson has already been subject to one bid this window, with Jones expecting more to come throughout the coming weeks and months.

Nottingham Forest transfer news - Brennan Johnson

One of the key figures in Forest's successful first season back in the Premier League, Johnson caught the eye with his performances and has subsequently triggered interest in his services.

It's claimed by The Telegraph that Forest received a £30 million bid for the attacker from Brentford, who view Johnson as a future part of their project in west London.

The report suggests Thomas Frank is enchanted by Johnson's abilities and would love to make him an essential part of his Brentford team that finished in the top half of the Premier League last season.

Johnson has been a long-time target for Brentford, who fielded three bids for the youngster in January 2022 while Forest were still in the Championship (The Telegraph).

However, despite the interest from the Bees, there is a growing feeling that Johnson could become a summer transfer target for other clubs as the window progresses.

What has Dean Jones said about Johnson's Forest future?

Recognising interest in Johnson is already high, transfer insider Jones admitted more clubs are likely to come in for the Welsh international during this window.

On the 22-year-old, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "I know that there are definitely clubs, bigger clubs in the Premier League that are considering a move for Brennan Johnson, and they expect to come into the conversation in the coming weeks.”

Why is Johnson attracting interest from Premier League sides?

A dynamic and productive forward, Johnson has shone under Steve Cooper and was rightly credited as one of the reasons for the Nottingham-based outfit's impressive return to the top flight.

As such, it's mooted that Johnson could call time on his Forest career in the coming weeks - one which started as a kid in the academy all the way back in 2009.

Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT it would be a 'minor miracle' for Forest if the 19-cap Welsh international didn't leave the City Ground this summer, with interest in his signature likely to step up as the window progresses.

Of course, should Johnson leave this summer, Forest will be hoping to command a hefty fee, not least because he still has a whopping three years left on his current contract.

If £30 million wasn't enough for Brentford to pry him away, it's likely Forest will hold out for a fee well in excess of that figure.