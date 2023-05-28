Nottingham Forest have been tipped to face competition from Newcastle United for Renan Lodi's signature, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Lodi has enjoyed a successful season at the City Ground and the £60,000-per-week earner is now fancied to return to the Premier League ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Nottingham Forest transfer news - Renan Lodi

Forest will do as much as they can this summer to keep Lodi at the football club, according to a report by 90min.

The Nottingham-based outfit, who secured safety in the top flight last weekend with a victory over Arsenal, are gearing up for yet another busy summer of comings and goings.

Having signed Lodi on loan from Atletico Madrid last summer, Forest will have to wave goodbye to the left-back when he returns to the Spanish capital at the end of the season.

Steve Cooper's side did have an option-to-buy worth £25 million in the Brazilian's contract, but such a clause has since expired, meaning Forest will have to head to the negotiating table.

However, if the report is to be believed, it's likely they'll face competition from Champions League-qualifiers Newcastle.

What has Dean Jones said about Lodi, Forest and Newcastle?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones said: “I think the situation with Lodi could get interesting this summer. We know Newcastle are in the market for a left-back and my information is that he is one of the prime targets they are looking at.

“It has been a big season for him at Forest after integrating into the Premier League, and you could see when they confirmed their status last week how much emotion he had and how much it has meant to him. They would look to get him back if it was possible.

“He has been on loan from Atletico Madrid, but given the focus and improvements he has shown, he could even step up to a team higher in the Premier League if he does look to come back.

“Most of the stories about Newcastle centre around them looking towards Kieran Tierney and there is definitely substance to that, but there is also a lot of competition for him, so alternatives will come into the picture and I expect Lodi to be one of them.”

How has Lodi performed for Forest this season?

After a slow start, Lodi eventually found his feet in English football and ahead of the season's final weekend had notched up 31 appearances across all competitions.

A fixture in Cooper's side, particularly towards the business end of the campaign, Lodi's importance to Forest has been reflected in his WhoScored rating, with the defender scoring a solid 6.55 in the league this season.

Of course, it's no surprise Lodi has shone for Forest, given his reputation as one of Europe's best left-backs before arriving at the City Ground.

Something which is visible when looking at his underlying numbers, with the Atletico man ranking inside the top eight per cent of fullbacks for clearances made each 90 minutes (FBref).