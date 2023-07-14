Nottingham Forest target Kelechi Iheanacho has a key decision to make ahead of a proposed move to the City Ground, transfer insider Dean Jones suggested in an update to GIVEMESPORT.Iheanacho suffered relegation with Leicester City last season and is being linked to an immediate return to the Premier League, with Forest the most interested outfit.

Nottingham Forest transfer news - Kelechi Iheanacho

Securing their Premier League status with one week to spare, Forest defied the odds last season to remain in the top flight, having been promoted as Championship play-off winners the campaign before.Eventually ending the season four points clear of the bottom three, attention has swiftly switched to how they can avoid 'second-season syndrome' and steer clear of the drop in 2023/24.Up until now, much of the Nottingham-based outfit's transfer business has focused on outgoings, with the likes of Jack Colback and Jesse Lingard both departing after the expiry of their contracts at the City Ground.But one man Steve Cooper and Co. are keen to bring to the club is Iheanacho, who is rumoured to be wanting out of Leicester City, having been part of the side that were relegated last season.It's claimed by Foot Mercato that talks have already taken place between the two clubs, with the Nigerian international top of the Tricky Trees' list of targets.Iheanacho had joined Leicester in August 2017 from Manchester City, with the Foxes paying an initial £25 million for his services.The striker went on to score 55 times for the East Midlands side in 206 appearances, but Jones believes he now has a decision to make about his future.

What has Dean Jones said about Iheanacho and Forest?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones claimed that Iheanacho now has to decide whether he wants to stick around in the Championship with Leicester, or challenge himself back in the first tier with Forest.On the 26-year-old, Jones said: "It sounds like they’re trying to make it happen. I mean, Iheanacho could be golden in that Forest team, if he and Morgan Gibbs-White could strike it off."He could potentially score plenty in the Championship with Leicester, but if he wants to stay in the Premier League and is willing to take a chance on Forest and their model, then I think they would be willing to pay what it takes to get him at this moment."We've seen Forest are brave and bold in the transfer market and the early talks mean that this scenario is still open."

When does Forest's season get underway?

After a busy transfer window last summer, Cooper will be keen to get his business wrapped up as soon as possible in order to focus on the task ahead.After six pre-season friendlies, Forest begin their 2023/24 Premier League campaign away to title challengers Arsenal on August 12th, before welcoming newbies Sheffield United in their opening home game.Then it's a difficult-looking spell before the first international break of the season, where Forest play Chelsea and Manchester United in back-to-back fixtures.And it's likely the Forest faithful will be keen to see Iheanacho in the garibaldi red before the season rolls around in mid-August.