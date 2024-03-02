Highlights Evangelos Marinakis was furious by the amount of stoppage time added in Nottingham Forest's loss to Liverpool.

Steven Reid and Felipe received yellow cards as scenes on the home bench were ignited by anger.

Marinakis chased referee Paul Tierney down the tunnel, with Forest chiefs enraged by Klopp's late goal.

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis found himself on the pitch after his side’s 1-0 loss to Liverpool, courtesy of a last-ditch Darwin Nunez header, as he thought the amount of stoppage time added was unjust. In the aftermath of the goal, the home bench was ignited by anger and a member of their coaching staff, Steven Reid, and substitute Felipe were both on the receiving end of yellow cards from referee Paul Tierney.

The duo of Forest chiefs, alongside Felipe, were enraged by the fact that Jurgen Klopp’s title-charging outfit found the back of the net in the 99th minute, despite only eight minutes being allowed. For the best part of the Premier League match, Nuno Espirito Santo's side had no problem restricting the Reds to just two shots on target. But Jurgen Klopp's men, thanks to Nunez, found a way.

Now just three points above the relegation zone, the club's higher-ups were evidently upset with Tierney's time-keeping which, in turn, snatched a valuable point from their grasp - and, as such, their status as a relegation-threatened asset in the top tier continues to grow.

Marinakis also chased Tierney down the tunnel

Adding to the post-match drama, acording to the Mirror, not only was Marinakis on the pitch at the full-time whistle but he had to be restrained by City Ground security after he chased Tierney down the tunnel. According to the report, BBC Radio Five Live reporter Rob Schofield was inside the City Ground tunnel after the match and admitted that ‘you rarely see scenes like that in the tunnel’.

"You rarely see scenes like that in the tunnel. We saw Steven Reid getting frustrated. He and the Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis pursued referee Paul Tierney and fourth official Graham Scott all the way to referee's office yelling at them "Respect the players! Respect the players! This happens every week! Respect the players!"

Adding to his report, Schofield said: "Marinakis had to be removed by security at one stage. The Forest players were furious, Nuno looked absolutely crestfallen. Jurgen Klopp stormed past me saying he doesn't know why he's getting so much flak. It really was all kicking off down here. Furious scenes."

