Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis is loving life at the City Ground and he was spotted congratulating his players after their impressive 1-0 win over Manchester City.

A return to European football is in Forest's sights following their victory at home to Pep Guardiola's reigning champions. Callum Hudson-Odoi bagged an 83rd-minute winner, beating Ederson at his near post to clinch all three points in Nuno Espirito Santo's quest for UEFA Champions League qualification.

The Tricky Trees are proving tricky opposition for the Premier League's 'big six' this season, beating Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and now City. Their win took them up to third, seven points above the fourth-placed Cityzens and eight above fifth-placed Chelsea, who face Leicester City tomorrow.

Marinakis Joins In The Celebrations With Forest Players

The Greek businessman has funded the Tricky Trees' rise