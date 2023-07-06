Nottingham Forest may be willing to pay Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi "big wages", transfer insider Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The East Midlands club are one Premier League outfit who are currently being linked to the 22-year-old.

Nottingham Forest transfer news — Callum Hudson-Odoi

According to FootballTransfers, Forest are among the favourites to sign Hudson-Odoi this summer.

The same outlet claims Steve Cooper is a "huge fan" of the player after working with him in the England U17 set-up and that Chelsea are willing to sell for around £20m.

As well as Forest, Chelsea's west London rivals Fulham are also thought to be keen on Hudson-Odoi.

The Guardian recently reported that the Cottagers have registered an interest in signing the England international.

What has Dean Jones said about Callum Hudson-Odoi and Nottingham Forest?

Jones thinks Forest could blow other teams out of the water in the race for Hudson-Odoi.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I don't think Forest are the only club in for him. Fulham have been linked, but Forest obviously have shown before that they'll be willing to pay big wages, and Callum Hudson-Odoi is on a pretty decent wage right now at Chelsea that other clubs might not be able to match. So it depends how far Forest are going to push the boat out. Certainly, they'd do very well to get him."

Should Nottingham Forest sign Callum Hudson-Odoi?

If Cooper wants a new winger at the City Ground and they have the opportunity to, then yes.

Hudson-Odoi's loan spell at Bayer Leverkusen last season probably did not go as well as he would have hoped. He made just seven starts in the Bundesliga and failed to score a single league goal, as per Transfermarkt.

It has been pretty much downhill for him since the serious Achilles tendon injury he picked up back in 2019.

However, Hudson-Odoi is still just 22. He has plenty of time to find his feet again and could end up being a great signing for Forest or another Premier League outfit.

The Chelsea man, who is earning £120,000 a week at Stamford Bridge, according to Spotrac, can play on both wings and is a really good dribbler.

"High speed, the quick recoveries, a huge amount of high-speed runs, high-speed dribbling," former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was quoted as saying by GOAL when discussing Hudson-Odoi's qualities. "He’s good one-on-one and he is always a threat to the last line."

He needs to add more goals to his game, but Hudson-Odoi looks worth a punt this summer for managers looking for a new wide man.