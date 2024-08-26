Nottingham Forest are plotting a late move for West Ham United midfielder James Ward-Prowse ahead of the transfer deadline, according to Football Insider.

The City Ground outfit are planning to take advantage of the free-kick specialist’s unfortunate situation at the London Stadium – the 29-year-old is reportedly not in Julen Lopetegui’s plans following West Ham’s shopping spree this summer.

The Hammers have acquired several attacking-minded players over the past two months, and with PSG’s Carlos Soler being eyed as another midfield signing, Ward-Prowse could soon be out of the first-team picture.

According to Football Insider, Forest and other Premier League clubs have been alerted to the availability of the England international, who was left out of Lopetegui’s starting XI for the first two games of the season.

The 29-year-old made a 16-minute cameo in West Ham’s first game of the season against Aston Villa but was an unused substitute for the win over Crystal Palace last weekend.

Former Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez’s arrival on a free transfer has seemingly pushed Ward-Prowse further down the pecking order at the start of the campaign.

Ward-Prowse Linked with West Ham Exit

Hammers ‘ready to sell’ the 29-year-old

According to Football Insider, West Ham are now ‘ready to sell’ Ward-Prowse, just 12 months after his arrival from Southampton on a four-year deal.

The 29-year-old is no longer considered an essential player for the club after Julen Lopetegui’s arrival, despite enjoying an impressive season under David Moyes.

Ward-Prowse made 51 appearances across all competitions for West Ham last campaign, scoring seven goals and registering 11 assists.

James Ward-Prowse Stats (2023/24) Games 52 Goals 7 Assists 12 Yellow cards 5 Minutes played 4,112

The Hammers are reportedly expecting to recoup the £30million fee they paid to Southampton last year for the creative midfielder, who is under contract at the London Stadium until 2027.

The English midfielder could soon be brought in as a replacement for Forest’s Danilo, who suffered a serious ankle injury on the opening day against Bournemouth.

The Brazilian is set to undergo surgery and is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of 12 weeks, with Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo now considering bringing in a replacement for the midfielder.

Forest Eye Move for Arnaut Danjuma

Dutchman could soon return to the Premier League

Nottingham Forest are reportedly plotting a late swoop for former Tottenham and Everton forward Arnaut Danjuma, according to Football Insider.

Currently at Villarreal, the Dutchman could soon be offered a return to the Premier League after two unimpressive loan spells in England, scoring just two goals in 23 appearances for the two clubs.

The Netherlands international is expected to depart the La Liga side in the coming days and could soon emerge as an alternative to Arsenal star Eddie Nketiah, whose move to the City Ground collapsed last week.

According to Football Insider, Danjuma is open to a possible return to the Premier League and is keen on a permanent switch away from Villarreal this summer.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 26-08-24.