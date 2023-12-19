Highlights Nottingham Forest are set to sack Steve Cooper with Nuno Espírito Santo expected to take over amid poor form.

Steve Cooper has been sacked by Nottingham Forest, with former Wolves and Tottenham manager Nuno Espírito Santo expected to take the reigns at the City Ground. This comes with the club finding themselves only one place above the relegation zone in the Premier League table.

A horrendous run of form has seen Cooper's side win just three league matches from their opening 17. Speculation was rife that his position in the dug-out was coming under increasing scrutiny following a run of four successive losses, which culminated with a 5-0 defeat against Fulham.

Since then, Cooper bought himself some time with an away draw against Wolves, but a 2-0 loss at the City Ground against a 10-man Tottenham Hotspur was the final nail in the coffin.

With fixtures coming thick and fast over the busy festive period, the club's board have decided to take action and have already lined up the man to take over once all formalities are completed.

Nuno Espírito Santo set for Nottingham Forest job

Steve Cooper has spent over two years at the club

The last time Santo was seen in the Premier League was during an abysmal spell with Tottenham, which saw him last less than five months in the hot seat. Having previously done wonders in bringing Wolves back to the English top flight in 2018, the Portuguese boss left the league in sour fashion.

He was most recently seen as the manager of Al Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League. Al Ittihad won the Saudi Cup under his stewardship in January 2023 and even went on to lift their first league title in 14 years in May 2023. An influx of some big-name stars in the summer transfer window proved to be the beginning of the end for his spell in the Middle East. Having been appointed in July 2022, Santo was relieved of his duties 16 months later in November 2023.

The 49-year-old now looks set for a swift return to employment, with a big job on his hands to guide a struggling Nottingham Forest side away from the jeopardy of the relegation places in the Premier League.

Nottingham Forest's upcoming fixtures

A tough run looms ahead for the potential new boss

Santo will have the benefit of having a home crowd behind him and the players in his first game as the club's new manager, should all go to plan. This will see an in-form Bournemouth team welcomed to Nottinghamshire. The Cherries dismantled Manchester United in a 3-0 win in their last away league fixture, meaning Andoni Iraola's men cannot be taken for granted.

Two tough away days then follow as Forest travel to Champions League hopefuls - Newcastle United and Manchester United - before the year is out. No matter who is in the dug-out, it will be a tough task to take any significant amount of points in the hectic schedule that lies ahead, but a new feeling around the club could come with new management.