Nottingham Forest should be targeting Leicester City's Patson Daka over his teammate Kelechi Iheanacho, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Athletic have recently confirmed that while Forest are interested in Iheanacho, a deal is yet to be agreed with the Foxes, and Taylor believes the club should instead be focusing their efforts on signing 24-year-old Daka.

Nottingham Forest latest news - Patson Daka

As did many of Leicester City's players, Daka endured a difficult 2022/23 campaign, making a total of 36 appearances and scoring just four goals, as per Transfermarkt.

The striker joined the Foxes in 2021, signing from Austrian outfit Red Bull Salzburg for a fee of £23 million, as per Sky Sports. Having played alongside the likes of Erling Haaland at his former club, the Zambian hitman was widely expected to take over the goalscoring responsibilities from veteran striker Jamie Vardy.

However, his time at the Midlands club has so far failed to live up to that expectation, with Daka scoring just 15 goals for Brendan Rodgers since his arrival, as per Transfermarkt.

Given the club's relegation from the Premier League then, now is perhaps the best time for both Parties for the striker to move on, and Taylor believes Nottingham Forest are a club who should be targeting a deal for Daka this summer.

What did Ryan Taylor say about Patson Daka and Nottingham Forest?

Taylor hailed Daka a "great striker" and insisted that Forest should be targeting a move for the Zambian over a deal for Iheanacho.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Taylor said: "I'd be going for Patson Daka if I was Forest, I think he's the better one. I think he's young. I don't think he was quite the right fit for Leicester, but I still think he's a great striker.

"But it's probably depending on the system Steve Cooper wants to play. I think he does need someone to build around and Daka's not really that player as we've seen at Leicester."

Why are Nottingham Forest looking to sign a striker?

Despite avoiding relegation from the Premier League, Steve Cooper's side found goals difficult to come by. The league's newcomers managed just 38 goals during the campaign, and were heavily reliant on Taiwo Awoniyi for a large portion of them, with the striker scoring 10 goals, as per the BBC.

That level of goal return simply isn't good enough to maintain the club's status as a Premier League side over a sustained period of time, and if they are to build on what was a largely successful season last time out, then an additional goalscorer is needed.

Previously described as a "great finisher" by Brendan Rodgers upon his arrival at Leicester City, Daka is certainly a player who, at his best, is capable of scoring the goals needed to fire Forest to success.

However, given the inconsistent nature of his time at the King Power Stadium, it remains to be seen whether the striker is able to get back to the levels he displayed in order to get his move to the Premier League in the first place.