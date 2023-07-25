Nottingham Forest’s new signing Anthony Elanga has the ability to ‘unlock defences’ and transfer insider Dean Jones exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that he ‘has an edge to him’.

The Swedish wide man starred in his breakthrough season at Manchester United under interim boss Ralf Rangnick but was limited to minutes under Erik ten Hag’s tutelage.

Nottingham Forest news – Anthony Elanga

Forest have now picked up Elanga from the Premier League heavyweights on a five-year deal for £15m, BBC Sport report.

“It’s a pleasure to be here. It’s a proud moment, not only for me, but for my family as well,” the 21-year-old Swede told the official club website upon his arrival.

“It’s a big step, and I’m really looking forward to playing in front of the Forest fans at the City Ground. I had interest from elsewhere, but for me, Nottingham Forest feels like the perfect place.”

And Elanga's statement of receiving other interest is correct as MailOnline reported that Everton were interested, though he ruled out a summer move to the Toffees earlier this month amid speculation of interest elsewhere.

Per Transfermarkt, Elanga made 55 senior appearances for the Red Devils but only managed four goals and assists apiece during that sequence.

While his time at Old Trafford was not disappointing by any stretch of the imagination, a move to a club of Forest’s stature is a sensible move for every party involved.

What has Dean Jones said about Nottingham Forest and Anthony Elanga?

Jones insisted that he is wary of how the deal will pan out, though he did say that Elanga knows how to ‘unlock defences’, which Forest will be delighted with.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “It’s hard to know how it will go, but he is not too expensive and Forest at least have someone here that can unlock defences and has an edge to him, which they are going to need.

“I’m not wholly convinced he’s going to be brilliant, I can admit that, but I do like the transfer from both sides of this deal, and it’s good to see him wanting to prove himself in the Premier League when he could have taken challenges elsewhere that would probably have been easier.”

What next for Nottingham Forest?

Steve Cooper is likely to delve back into United’s camp in an attempt to sign Dean Henderson on a permanent basis.

Following a season-long loan last campaign, the City Ground-based outfit are keen to sign him with the stopper himself convinced he will move away on a long-term basis, according to Manchester Evening News.

As he battled with the brilliant Keylor Navas in 2022/23, Henderson's injury record restricted him to 20 appearances across all competitions.

To fight his way back into England contention, a move away for the purposes of regular game time would make a lot of sense.

Cooper’s goalkeeping situation is not the only order of business this summer.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Piero Hincapie is being eyed to succeed Felipe at the club, according to Nottingham Post, and Jones recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that securing the Ecuadorian’s signature could establish them as a regular in the English top flight.

As well as this, John Percy of The Telegraph told his Twitter following that the Tricky Trees are poised to sign former Torino wing-back Ola Aina on a free transfer.