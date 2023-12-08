Highlights Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper's job could be jeopardy if his team fail to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers on 9th December.

Owner Evangelos Marinakis appears to be giving the Welshman a final chance to remain in his post at The City Ground.

The Tricky Trees' potential replacements for Cooper include Oliver Glasner and an ex-Premier League head coach.

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper could receive his marching orders if his side fail to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers on 9th December, as Sunday People chief sports writer Neil Moxley considers whether it would be the right decision at The City Ground.

The Tricky Trees have hit a rough patch of form, losing their last four games, having won just one Premier League fixture in 11 and could look to make a change in the dugout.

Forest’s 5-0 thrashing at Fulham on 7th December could have proven to be the final straw for Cooper, but the club’s owner, Evangelos Marinakis, looks to be willing to give the head coach one more chance. The East Midlands giants travel to Wolves this weekend, hoping to secure their second win in 12 games.

Nottingham Forest’s terrible run of form

Cooper’s appointment at The City Ground completely changed the fortunes of Nottingham Forest, having looked set for a Championship relegation battle during the 2021/22 season. The Welshman’s arrival coincided with a stunning upturn in form, resulting in the Tricky Trees securing a place in the play-offs. A 1-0 victory over Huddersfield Town in May 2022 confirmed Forest’s return to the Premier League for the first time in 23 years.

Upon their arrival in the top flight, Marinakis was eager to push on and see the club make a success of their time in the Premier League, spending close to £170m on 30 additions to the squad. Forest’s survival was secured in their penultimate game, following a 1-0 victory over Arsenal in May 2023, with Cooper hoping to push the side further up the league table the following campaign. However, just three wins from 15 Premier League fixtures in 2023/24 leaves Forest sitting four points above the Premier League’s drop zone, with a return to the Championship a serious possibility.

Cooper’s side were soundly beaten 5-0 at Fulham on 6th December, with the former Swansea City manager’s future questioned. The Forest boss has kept his job for now, but it’s reported that the East Midlands club could take action if the side lose at Wolves this weekend. Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT (7th December) that Forest’s trip to Molineux could be one of the biggest games of gameweek 16, with the hosts unbeaten in their last five home fixtures.

Steve Cooper - Premier League managerial record (08-12-23) Matches 53 Wins 12 Draws 15 Losses 26 Goals For 54 Goals Against 95 Stats according to the Premier League's official website

Neil Moxley on Steve Cooper’s future

Moxley has claimed that he wouldn’t be surprised to see Cooper “given his cards” if they don’t get the correct result at Wolves on 9th December. The journalist believes the fans are firmly behind him, but his reaction following the Fulham defeat could have suggested that he thinks his time is up. Moxley told GIVEMESPORT:

“I wouldn't be surprised to see Cooper given his cards after the game against Wolves on Saturday. I think it's a shame. The Forest fans were chanting his name last night. They're clearly behind him. But I just think that it had the look of finality about it. Cooper waved to the supporters at the end, suggesting that he might also think the time was up. Do I think it's the right decision? Probably. But it's one that’s delivered with a heavy heart, given everything that he's done. You can't wait around in the Premier League for things to improve. You have to act if things aren't going well. That's why the managerial shelf life is so short.”

Nottingham Forest’s potential Steve Cooper replacements

Forest will have several names on their managerial shortlist as they consider a replacement for Cooper, who could see his time at The City Ground brought to an end as early as this weekend. According to The Guardian, Julen Lopetegui is on The Tricky Trees’ radar, having proven himself to be a worthy Premier League manager during the 2022/23 season.

The ex-Wolves head coach has been out of work since leaving Molineux in August 2023, citing disagreements on the club’s transfer policy as a reason for his departure. Lopetegui had taken charge of Wolves when they were rock bottom of the Premier League in November 2022, but guided the Black Country outfit to survival with relative comfort, achieving a 13th-placed finish.

Meanwhile, journalist John Georgopoulos claims Forest are interested in appointing former Eintracht Frankfurt head coach Oliver Glasner. The 49-year-old has been out of work since leaving the Bundesliga outfit, guiding them to a Europa League triumph in 2022.

Glasner has been linked with several Premier League jobs in recent months, most notably the Tottenham Hotspur vacancy before Ange Postecoglou took charge in north London. The report claims the Austrian head coach would likely be tempted by a proposition in the English top flight.