Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper finds himself in a “really tricky” situation at The City Ground, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Reds are embroiled in a relegation battle with eight games of the Premier League season remaining.

Nottingham Forest news – Steve Cooper

This week, Nottingham Forest sacked director of football Filippo Giraldi after just six months in the post, with owner Angelos Marinakis frustrated with the club’s lack of success in the winter transfer market, despite welcoming seven arrivals in January.

The news follows after it looked like Cooper was to be relieved of his duties last week after a critical 2-1 defeat at relegation rivals Leeds United leaves the club fighting for its Premier League life.

But in a turn of events, Marinakis issued a statement outlining how Cooper’s job was safe for the time being, with results needing to improve.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 43-year-old’s sacking would come as a “bit of a shock” at The City Ground, despite the club’s lowly league position.

And Jones believes fans will argue that Cooper “deserves this chance” to keep Forest in the Premier League.

What has Jones said about Nottingham Forest and Cooper?

When analysing the current situation at Forest, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “It's really tricky. Cooper is a hero to the fans for getting them to the Premier League, and they'll argue that he deserves this chance to keep them up.

“If you're running the club, then there's always that temptation to spark a change that just brings a new lease of life out of this group of players and managers to get a run of results that does retain your Premier League status.”

What next for Nottingham Forest and Cooper?

This occasion isn’t the first time Cooper’s job has come into question, with the board at Forest strongly considering relieving the head coach of his duties in October before offering him a new deal in a show of confidence.

The Welshman will hope the decision to keep him at the club is vindicated ahead of a run of fixtures that includes clashes against Manchester United, Liverpool, Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford before the month is out.

Having guided the East Midlands giants to the Premier League for the first time in 23 years, Forest owe Cooper a lot of gratitude as they head towards the business end of the campaign.

But Marinakis’ priority will be seeing Forest remain in the top flight, and he will feel that parting ways with Cooper would be a risk worth taking if it preserves the club’s Premier League status.