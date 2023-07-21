Nottingham Forest hardly pulled up trees on their long-awaited return to the Premier League, eventually finishing up with 38 points and just two positions above the drop zone.

That said, Steve Cooper’s side will certainly harbour aspirations of ripping up as much of God’s green Earth as humanly possible next term in the name of footballing progress. Their environmental conservation didn’t stop there, with the club planting new seeds, 30 to be exact, in the form of new signings.

While some germinated and flourished others showed signs of weakness and decay. This summer, gardener, Steve and his cohort of merry crop-growers will be busy ploughing Forest’s furrow, watering and nurturing the talent they already have, while concurrently, filtering in fresh faces, albeit perhaps more conservatively than last season.

Garden references aside, the Reds will be seeking to progress in the upcoming season, and avoid a repeat of the nerve-jangling preceding campaign. So, the question on everyone’s lips is how will the lads on the River Trent line up next term?

We predict how Forest will line up on the Premier League's opening weekend, when Forest face last season's title contenders, Arsenal...

GK - Dean Henderson

The Manchester United ‘keeper is still trying to recapture the form that saw him touted as England’s next number-one while at Sheffield United.

After a season of trying to find his way at Old Trafford, Henderson found himself at a career crossroads and at a point where he was threatening his career development with stagnation.

Fortunately, Forest came calling and despite half a season hampered by injury, it looks as though the player could make an imminent return to the City Ground according to reports.

RB - Serge Aurier

Having built a reputation at Tottenham as a bit of a defensive liability, Serge Aurier made serious inroads in mending public relations and laundering his previously tarnished footballing legacy last season.

The 30-year-old right-back featured 24 times in the league, with a third of his appearances ending in clean sheets.

CB - Piero Hincapié

Ecuadorians are a growing breed in the Premier League. Moises Caicedo and Pervis Estupinan have made names for themselves at Brighton and if rumours are correct Piero Hincapie of Bayer Leverkusen could also be added to the list of Peruvian representatives in the English top flight.

The central defender was exceptional last term, playing 43 times for the German giants, and was one of the highest-rated centre-backs in the Europa League last season.

CB - Joe Worrall

Mr Nottingham Forest, Joe Worrall embodies everything that the Trent club represents. The Forest captain has been at the club since youth level and is currently the longest-serving player in the squad. At 26 the centre-back has plenty more to give to this Forest side.

LB - Ian Maatsen

Ian Maatsen made a name for himself in the Championship last year while on loan at Burnley.

The 21-year-old left-back was instrumental in the Clarets' promotion-clinching campaign, playing on 42 occasions and recording four goals and six assists from fullback, the Dutchman was a mainstay in Kompany's side that amassed a record-nearing 101 points.

Following his season-long loan move to Lancashire, Maatsen returned to West London and his parent club, Chelsea and with his prospects looking relatively slim with Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella ahead of him in the pecking order, it is unsurprising that several clubs are interested in him, with Cooper's Forest reportedly in pursuit of a new left-back.

CM - Bryan Heynen

Defensive midfielder, Bryan Heynen has never left Belgium.

The 26-year-old's entire existence has been spent in the sleepy municipality of Genk, having spent his footballing pupillage being trained up in the club's youth system.

Yet, after 262 appearances for the side, and his most prolific G/A campaign last season with a combined tally of 18, Heynen has naturally captured interest from elsewhere, including the admiration of Steve Cooper who according to reports, want to battle off competition from Bournemouth to bring him to the City Ground.

CM - Orel Mangala

Orel Mangala was a centrepiece in the Forest midfield last season, and was ever-present in the club's bid for Premier League survival, featuring in every one of Forest's crucial 11-game run-in.

The quick-footed central midfielder who was brought in from Stuttgart last summer will likely retain his place next term. He demonstrated that he's brilliant on the transition, as well as being a progressive ball carrier and passer, and therefore, highly-suited to Forest's counter-attacking style.

CM - Danilo

Danilo is a lesser-known commodity, purely down to the fact he only arrived in Nottinghamshire during the January transfer window.

However, in his limited time at the club the 22-year-old Brazilian has impressed, and his ability to link up intricately with the likes of Morgan Gibbs-White while also providing brutishly aggressive midfield defensive cover bodes well.

AM - Morgan Gibbs-White

Voted Forest's Player of the Season via the BBC, Morgan Gibbs-White is returning from the off-season with some brand-new silverware in the form of the Under-21 European Championship.

The attacking midfielder was influential in his contributions to England's continental triumph, and also to the Reds' 2022-23 campaign where he was directly involved in 13 goals in the league.

The club's record-signing will be relishing the prospect of the new campaign, and if he can replicate the same form as last term, he may give Gareth Southgate a headache when it comes to Euro 2024 selection.

AM - Brennan Johnson

The son of ex-Forest man, David Johnson, Brennan has already one-upped his father by going to a World Cup with Wales.

The exciting young forward took to the Premier League like a duck to water, and it was hard to believe that it was the 22-year-old's first season in the top flight. Registering eight goals and three assists, Johnson was one of the club's most important contributors, having played in every game across all competitions.

ST - Taiwo Awoniyi

Taiwo Awoniyi's performances and goals were invaluable to the Forest cause last season. The Nigerian centre-forward, who missed almost three months of last season through a groin injury, found the net on ten instances, and completed the dangerous front three of Gibbs-White and Johnson, with the trio responsible for 60% of the club's goals last term.