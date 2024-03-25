Highlights Nottingham Forest will appeal against their four-point deduction.

The Premier League confirmed the decision after Forest were found to have breached the league's profitability and sustainability rules.

Forest were disappointed by the deduction, and believe that there are several issues which warrant the case being appealed.

Nottingham Forest are set to appeal their four points deduction that has seen them slip into the Premier League relegation zone, according to The Athletic.

It was revealed last week that the Garibaldi had been sanctioned by the FA for breaking financial fair play regulations. Forest had breached the rules by going over their allowed permitted losses by £34.5m.

According to reports, Nuno Espiritio Santo's side are planning to fight against their sanction in a bid to save their season and status in England's top flight.

Nottingham Forest to appeal deduction

Everton were successful with their attempts to reduce their sanction

Having taken a week to gather their thoughts, it is understood that higher ups at the City Ground are unhappy with the harsh nature of the punishment and feel that there are a number of issues that warrant an appeal.

Forest had been open with the FA and Premier League throughout the investigation on the club, which has only added to their frustration as they believe there has been an oversight with the struggles the club has faced during the period of alleged breaching.

Everton, who were also docked points earlier in the campaign, saw their sanction drop from 10 points to six upon appeal.

