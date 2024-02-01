Highlights Nottingham Forest made an offer for Chuba Akpom, but it's currently a no-go.

Akpom joined Ajax from Middlesbrough but hasn't started regularly this campaign.

Forest's pursuit of Akpom shows they refuse to accept relegation this season.

Nottingham Forest made an offer to sign Ajax striker Chuba Akpom on deadline day, and journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that there could still be a breakthrough, but at the moment it's looking like a no-go.

Akpom moved to Ajax during the summer transfer window for a fee which could total around £12m. The 28-year-old joined the Dutch outfit from Championship side Middlesbrough, but he hasn't started as regularly as he might have hoped.

A move back to England could be on the cards, but this time to the Premier League, with Nottingham Forest showing an interest in the English forward.

Forest make offer for Akpom

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Forest approached Ajax with a loan offer for Akpom with a buy option worth around £14m. However, Romano later provided an update to the story, confirming that Ajax had rejected the formal bid from the Premier League side, while also presenting a counter-proposal, which was deemed unacceptable by Forest.

Chuba Akpom - Eredivisie stats vs Ajax squad Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 3 (10) 11th Goals 5 4th Assists 0 N/A Shots Per Game 1.7 6th Match rating 6.72 13th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 01/02/2024

Interestingly, back in 2021, Forest were considering a move for Akpom when he was at Middlesbrough, but a move failed to materialise. The Tricky Trees are struggling in the Premier League this season, so adding another forward capable of finding the back of the net consistently would be hugely beneficial.

Dean Jones - Akpom deal could be a no-go

Jones has suggested that the signing of Akpom would send out a message that Forest aren't willing to accept relegation this season. The journalist adds that negotiations between the two clubs have been intense and it's veering towards being a 'no-go'. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"I guess we shouldn’t be surprised that Forest keep plugging away at deals because that has been their nature ever since they got to the Premier League but signing a player like Akpom would really send out a message that they just refuse to accept the threat of relegation. It would be a good signing and give them an edge over rivals in the second half of the season but negotiations have been pretty tense and this has been veering towards becoming a no-go. If there is to be a breakthrough it’s going to come very late."

Forest pushed to sign Liverpool star

As per MailOnline, Forest saw a £15m bid for Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher rejected on deadline day, with the Merseyside club valuing the Republic of Ireland international at over £20m. After missing out on the 25-year-old, Forest turned their attention to Strasbourg's Matz Sels, who is now heading to the club to undergo a medical.

It's clear that Nuno Espirito Santo has been desperate to secure the signature of a goalkeeper this month, and it appears they are close to acquiring a new shot-stopper.