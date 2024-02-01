Highlights Nottingham Forest have reignited their interest in Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah after being unable to acquire his services during the final stages of the summer transfer window.

The central defender snubbed the opportunity to join the Tricky Trees amid additional interest from Bayern Munich.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs understands that Forest are one of a number of clubs to have launched an enquiry over Chalobah's availability.

Nottingham Forest have 'enquired' over Trevoh Chalobah's availability, but journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that it will be difficult for boss Nuno Espirito Santo to convince the Chelsea star to head to the City Ground on Deadline Day.

The Tricky Trees are having to be careful with their spending in the final hours of the winter transfer window as they were charged with breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules last month, but they remain in the market ahead of Thursday's 11pm cut-off point.

Tricky Trees set sights on landing Chalobah

Forest have reignited their interest in Chalobah after failing to get a deal over the line during the summer, according to MailOnline, but they are facing competition from Premier League rivals Fulham and Crystal Palace for his signature.

The report suggests that the central defender, who still has four-and-a-half years remaining on his £50,000-per-week contract at Stamford Bridge, could be on the move as he does not feature in Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino's plans and has failed to make a single appearance this season due to injuries.

Trevoh Chalobah's Chelsea career in numbers Appearances 63 Goals 4 Assists 1 Yellow cards 8 Sent off 0 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 1/2/2024

Although Chelsea accepted a £25million bid from Forest in September, Chalobah snubbed a move to the City Ground due to favouring a switch to reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich as it would have seen him compete in the Champions League and reunite with former Blues head coach Thomas Tuchel.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham Hotspur is a possible destination for the former England under-21 international, but a move to north London has failed to come to fruition, leaving the door open for Forest to try their luck once again.

Ben Jacobs - Forest have asked for information on Chalobah's availability

Although Jacobs understands that Forest are among a number of clubs to have enquired about Chalobah's availability during the closing stages of the winter window, he has warned that Nuno may be left frustrated in his pursuit.

The respected journalist is aware that the Chelsea academy graduate, who has been described as a 'soldier' by former Blues chief Graham Potter, is only interested in leaving his current surroundings if continental action is on offer - whether that be in the Champions League, Europa League or Europa Conference League - or his suitors are likely to qualify for one of next season's compeititions.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"Trevoh Chalobah is sitting tight at the moment, and he will only move for the right offer. Nottingham Forest are one of the clubs that have enquired. "Chalobah would rather go to a club - in the Premier League or Europe - that either has European football or is likely to get European football. "Links with Milan are denied. West Ham have looked in the past, but nothing is developing there."

Sels poised to become latest City Ground arrival

Forest are on the brink of announcing their latest arrival as, according to Daily Mail journalist Sami Mokbel, they have agreed a fee with Strasbourg for goalkeeper Matz Sels as the closure of the transfer window draws closer.

The reputable reporter suggests that the six-cap Belgium international, who has made 19 appearances so far this season, is already travelling to the Midlands to undergo a medical before signing on the dotted line and challenging himself in the Premier League for the first time in his career.