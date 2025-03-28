Nottingham Forest are contemplating whether to reignite their interest in Douglas Luiz after members of the City Ground recruitment department have been put on red alert thanks to Juventus giving indications that they are willing to slash their demands heading into the summer, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Tricky Trees showed plenty of ambition ahead of the campaign getting underway, with Elliot Anderson proving to be the most expensive acquisition thanks to sealing a £35million switch from Newcastle United, and their spending spree paid off as head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has led his side to within touching distance of Champions League qualification.

Serie A was also raided by Nottingham Forest less than 12 months ago as a £12million deal was agreed with Fiorentina for central defender Nikola Milenkovic, and influential figures have set their sights on potentially handing Luiz an opportunity to embark on a fresh challenge away from Juventus.

Tricky Trees Remain Interested in Luiz Swoop

Central midfielder set to be available for lower fee than in winter

Nottingham Forest are eyeing an audacious move to sign Luiz in the summer, according to GMS sources, after their admiration has refused to go away since they initially looked into the possibility of striking a deal with Italian heavyweights Juventus during the winter transfer window.

The central midfielder only headed into his current surroundings in June, when he completed a £42.35million move from Aston Villa, but the Tricky Trees are mulling over offering a quickfire route back into the Premier League after he has struggled to work his way into the forefront of the Bianconeri's plans.

GMS sources have been informed that Nottingham Forest stand to recruit Luiz at better value than earlier this year as Juventus are open to sanctioning his departure for less than £40million after they were originally seeking upwards of that figure, making him an even more attractive option as they prepare for a potential season of European action.

Although the Brazil international still has four years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket in the region of £150,000-per-week when bonuses are triggered, the Bianconeri's influential figures are prepared to sell him for less than the fee they paid as his departure would boost the budget handed to new boss Igor Tudor.

Luiz's injury problems since his arrival have frustrated key decision-makers at Juventus, GMS sources have learned, and there is a feeling behind the scenes at the Allianz Stadium that they should listen to offers as Nottingham Forest continue circling after making plans for the summer transfer window.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Douglas Luiz found the back of the net nine times in the Premier League last season, despite having an expected goals ratio of 6.97

Luiz's Price Tag Lowering Risk of Competition

Premier League rivals' financial issues could help Midlands outfit

GMS sources have been told that Nottingham Forest have been handed a further boost in their pursuit as there are significant doubts over whether fellow admirers Manchester United are in a position to afford a deal for Luiz regardless of whether he is available at a reduced rate.

The 26-year-old, who was previously described as 'world-class' by former Aston Villa teammate John McGinn, has been eyed by the Red Devils as head coach Ruben Amorim aims to bring in further competition in the middle of the park ahead of his first full campaign in the Old Trafford dugout.

But Manchester United's financial issues have given Nottingham Forest the upper-hand in the race for Luiz, GMS sources understand, and the Midlands outfit are planning to make the most of this season's success - especially if they bag a place in next term's Champions League - by completing a number of eye-catching signings.

GMS sources previously revealed that the Olympic gold medallist was keen to rejoin Manchester City earlier this year, having been on the reigning Premier League champions' books prior to his spell at Aston Villa, but their inability to get the deal over the line could play into the Tricky Trees' hands.

