Highlights Nottingham Forest are in talks over signing Josip Sutalo

He's been described as a 'complete and elegant centre-back'

There are concerns over Brennan Johnson's future at the City Ground

Nottingham Forest's pursuit of Dinamo Zagreb star Josip Sutalo appears to be progressing on an action-packed day of transfer dealings at the City Ground, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

Tricky Trees boss Steve Cooper has bolstered his options in the goalkeeping department by sealing the £10million acquisition of Matt Turner from Arsenal.

The United States international's arrival in the Midlands has taken Forest's summer spending to in the region of £40million, but there is still time for further fresh faces to be drafted in ahead of the transfer window slamming shut on September 1.

Having splashed the cash on Anthony Elanga, with £15million being enough to tempt Manchester United into selling the Sweden international, Cooper has set his sights on beating a number of European heavyweights to Sutalo.

Forest in talks over Sutalo

According to the Express, Forest are exploring the possibility of landing Sutalo after he impressed scouts with a series of eye-catching performances last season.

The report suggests the Tricky Trees are in talks over a move for the central defender, who has already made five appearances during the early stages of the new campaign, and they are battling it out with Premier League rivals West Ham United to reach an agreement with Dinamo Zagreb.

But a move to the Eredivisie is also a distinct possibility at this stage as Dutch giants Ajax have lodged a bid worth close to £17million for Sutalo and are confident of getting the deal over the line, but they are seeking an answer from his current employers within the next two days after threatening to move onto alternative targets.

Fiorentina, Napoli, RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen have been among the Croatia international's additional suitors during the summer.

But Forest turned their attentions towards Sutalo after Roger Ibanez opted to join Saudi Arabian big-spenders Al-Ahli instead of heading to the City Ground from Serie A side Roma.

Respected journalist Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT that the Reds are in discussions with Dinamo Zagreb as they look to tie up a deal just days before getting their Premier League season underway with a trip to Arsenal, who are also keen on the former IK Istra man, this weekend.

When questioned on Forest's business and the Sutalo pursuit, he said: "I think it's pretty clear that they've not done what they did last year, which I think is going to suit them better.

"But, at the same time, I do see Forest as a team that probably needs a few more signings. There is still talk that Brennan Johnson could maybe go, which is a little bit of a concern.

"But Sutalo is one that they're going to look at now. They're in talks with Dinamo Zagreb because it looks like Roger Ibanez is going to go to Al-Ahli."

'Simply amazing' Sutalo is 'complete' defender

Talent scout Jacek Kulig is clearly a fan of Sutalo as his first two appearances at international level were described as 'simply amazing'.

Kulig has also described the 23-year-old as 'complete and elegant', underlining that he would be an exciting addition to Forest's backline if Cooper succeeds in fighting off competition from the likes of Ajax and West Ham.

Sutalo has emphasised throughout his Dinamo Zagreb career that he is capable of being a menace from set pieces as, over the course of 86 outings for his current employers, the centre-back has found the back of the net six times and registered a further four assists.

He also compared favourably to current Forest defenders Joe Worrall, Felipe and Willy Boly while making 36 appearances during the 2022/23 campaign.

That is because FBref data highlights that Sutalo averaged 2.18 interceptions per 90 minutes last term, a considerably higher figure than the Tricky Trees trio.

He has taken his promising form into the opening weeks of the new SuperSport HNL season, with Sofascore handing him an average match rating of 7.13 while making two clearances and one tackle per outing.

Johnson departure latest

Johnson is firmly on Tottenham Hotspur's radar after impressing during his first season of Premier League action and, according to MailOnline, the north Londoners are willing to send former Forest right-back Djed Spence in the opposite direction as they look to strike a deal.

The report suggests that Cooper is unwilling to budge on his £50million valuation of the Wales international after he got his name on the scoresheet 10 times last term.

Brentford have attempted to persuade Forest into parting with Johnson since the summer transfer window opened for business, but two bids worth up to £40million were rejected.

The Tricky Trees are under no pressure to sanction the winger's departure as he still has three years remaining on his £30,000-per-week contract, leaving his current employers in a strong negotiating position ahead of the September 1 deadline.

But that does not mean that Johnson remaining at the City Ground is a certainty as it has emerged that Forest would consider a lucrative offer if the payment structure meets their demands amid additional interest from Midlands rivals Aston Villa.

The Reds also have Financial Fair Play concerns, meaning they may be left with little choice but to sanction a big sale in order to avoid breaching regulations.

That could open the door for one of Johnson's suitors to pounce, and Daily Express journalist Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 22-year-old's exit is one to watch heading into the final weeks of the transfer window.

Johnson is set to head into the new campaign with 29 Forest goals to his name, along with a further 12 assists, over the course of 105 appearances.

But his preparations for Saturday's journey to Arsenal were hampered by an ankle injury picked up while on international duty with Wales last month, resulting in his first pre-season minutes only coming a matter of days ago.

After Johnson featured against Eintracht Frankfurt, Cooper said: "He's come back really, really strong. He's been really committed to his rehab. He's a fit lad anyway, so we didn't need loads of precaution going into his first game and for him to go, I think up to 70 minutes more or less, is a real bonus.

"He would like more of the ball. Of course, we would like to get him in more threatening positions, but the game for him was more about being back on the pitch, getting the minutes, feeling the contact and getting the sort of tactical plans and whatever the game gives you. That was what was important for him but, overall, it was just great to have him back."