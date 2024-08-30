Nottingham Forest are poised to complete the loan signing of James Ward-Prowse as he selected the City Ground as his preferred destination despite also having the opportunity to return to Southampton or join Everton in a last-minute switch from West Ham United, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Tricky Trees boss Nuno Espirito Santo and owner Evangelos Marinakis have set their sights on being busy during the final hours of the summer transfer window, with Morato on course to join from Benfica after an initial £12.6million offer was accepted, and they are poised to fight off stiff competition from domestic counterparts before tonight's 11pm deadline.

Ward-Prowse Handpicked City Ground Switch

England international could have joined Southampton or Everton

Ward-Prowse has handed Nottingham Forest a deadline day boost as he has opted to head to the City Ground despite having the chance to link up with Premier League rivals Southampton or Everton, according to GMS sources, and he is on course to be unveiled as a loan arrival in the coming hours.

The Tricky Trees have agreed a deal with West Ham after setting their sights on recruiting the central midfielder, who only joined the east Londoners in a £30million switch 12 months ago, but there is not an option or obligation to make the switch permanent at the end of the campaign.

Nottingham Forest were desperate to take advantage after seeing Ward-Prowse fall down the pecking order at the London Stadium, and GMS sources have been informed that Hammers head coach Julen Lopetegui has approved the move as it has allowed him to advance in his attempts to recruit Carlos Soler from Paris Saint-Germain.

Ward-Prowse Snubbed Quick Return to Saints

Hammers gave central midfielder permission to select destination

GMS sources have been told that Ward-Prowse snubbed the chance to return to previous employers Southampton as he had a straight choice between heading back to St Mary's, joining Everton or embarking on a fresh challenge with Nottingham Forest, and he picked the latter.

West Ham gave the England international the opportunity to select his preferred destination after making it clear that he would not be set for regular game time if he remained in the capital, with him put on the market instead of Tomas Soucek when Lopetegui decided to oversee a midfield exit before the deadline.

Ward-Prowse opting to ignore Southampton's advances will come as a severe blow to boss Russell Martin as GMS sources recently revealed that plans had been put in place to secure his services on a loan agreement after making a U-turn and signing Aaron Ramsdale permanently instead of on a temporary basis.