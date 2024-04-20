Highlights Nottingham Forest could demand upwards of £50m for the services of centre-back Murillo during the 2024 summer transfer window.

Murillo's £15m arrival from Corinthians has proven to be an excellent piece of business at The City Ground, despite the defender having made just 13 appearances in the Brazilian top-flight.

Forest's upcoming fixtures against Everton, Manchester City, and Sheffield United are crucial in the fight to remain in the Premier League.

Nottingham Forest could demand upwards of £50m for centre-back Murillo during the 2024 summer transfer window, as journalist Dean Jones rates him as one of the 2023/24 season's most impressive breakout stars at The City Ground.

The Tricky Trees are enduring another difficult campaign and are in the midst of a Premier League relegation battle, having received a points deduction for failing to comply with profit and sustainability rules.

Nuno Espirito Santo has been tasked with guiding Forest to top-flight survival and hopes to oversee a run of victories sooner rather than later. Murillo has been a key player at The City Ground and has established himself as one of the Premier League's hottest prospects.

Murillo's impressive Premier League debut season

In the final stages of the 2024 summer transfer window, Nottingham Forest secured the signing of Corinthians centre-back Murillo, for a fee worth around £15m. The 21-year-old admitted he was excited to make his mark in the Premier League, having made only 13 appearances in Brazil's top tier prior to his switch to The City Ground (via BBC Sport):

"The Premier League is the best league in the world, so I can't wait to test myself and give my all for this club."

Murillo has taken the Premier League by storm, establishing himself as a regular for both Steve Cooper and Nuno, and impressing pundits and fans throughout the 2023/24 campaign. GIVEMESPORT sources have recently claimed that Arsenal are tempted to make a move for the Brazilian, with Forest potentially forced to sell in the summer given their need to become compliant with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Murillo has played in 87% of available minutes throughout the 2023/24 Premier League season.

Murillo stats vs centre-backs across Europe (last 365 days) Statistic Per 90 Percentile Assists 0.08 90 xAG 0.05 85 Successful take-ons 0.69 97 Tackles 1.53 55 Interceptions 1.11 52 Blocks 1.38 63 Clearances 5.96 98

Dean Jones - Murillo's breakout has been 'one of the best in the Premier League'

Jones feels that Murillo's breakthrough in the Premier League can be compared to the likes of Chelsea's Cole Palmer, Liverpool's Conor Bradley, and Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo. The transfer insider hints that recent reports claiming Forest could sell the defender for £20m seem wide of the mark and a fee closer to £50m would be more realistic. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“Murillo's breakout has been one of the best in the Premier League this season. If you were to consider players who have made an impact this season, I think you could only say that Cole Palmer, Kobbie Mainoo and Conor Bradley would compete as players who have come from almost nowhere to become household names. Murillo is a huge talent, and even though there are new stories around suggesting a £20m price tag, that is well below what Forest would be looking for. I think upwards of £50m would be a better estimate given what we have seen.”

Nottingham Forest's upcoming fixtures

Forest face a huge run of games as they look to avoid the drop back into the Championship. On 21st April, the Tricky Trees travel to Everton in a relegation six-pointer, with just one point separating the two sides. Nuno's side then face the unenviable task of hosting reigning champions Manchester City on the 28th, as they conclude April.

Forest begin the final month of the season with a trip to basement boys Sheffield United on 4th May, hoping to secure a vital three points that could ensure their safety. The two-time European Cup winners then host Chelsea on the 11th before travelling to Burnley on the final day of the season.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt, correct as of 19-04-24.